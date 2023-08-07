Pharmaceutical Stocks Lead Decline as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index Closes Flat

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed down 0.01% on Monday, with the pharmaceutical industry leading the decline. The market initially opened lower but quickly rebounded before consolidating for most of the day. The Hang Seng Index fell about 1% at the opening but eventually closed flat. The Hang Seng Technology Index also opened lower but ended the day with a slight increase.

Despite light trading, there was a net purchase of 4.436 billion yuan by southbound funds, resulting in a net inflow of 6.001 billion yuan. The Hang Seng Index closed at 19537.92 points, a decrease of 0.01%.

Some consumer stocks gained during the trading session, including Haidilao, Budweiser Asia Pacific, Maoyan Entertainment, Tsingtao Brewery, and Nongfu Spring. These stocks saw increases ranging from 1% to 5%.

On the other hand, pharmaceutical stocks experienced a decline. WuXi Biologics, CSPC, China Biopharmaceuticals, Hexion Pharmaceuticals, and Sinopharm Holdings all fell significantly. This decline in pharmaceutical stocks comes as the industry undergoes the strongest anti-corruption campaign in its history, resulting in investigations of nearly 160 hospital directors and secretaries.

Mainland property stocks also continued to fall, with Country Garden, Seazen Development, Sunac China, and Greentown China experiencing decreases of more than 5%. Despite this, Guotai Junan, a financial services company, believes that the Hong Kong stock real estate chain may experience a rebound in investment opportunities. Recent statements and policy expectations indicate a potential shift in the real estate market.

Mainland financial stocks, including China Life, China Pacific Insurance, New China Insurance, China Taiping, China Merchants Bank, and Postal Savings Bank of China, also fell during the trading session.

In terms of individual stocks, Cheung Kong Group saw an increase of about 2%. The company’s new building in Yau Tong sparked hot subscriptions after being sold at a 30% discount.

Among technology stocks, chip stocks experienced the most significant decline, with Hua Hong Semiconductor, SenseTime, and SMIC all falling. Internet stocks were more mixed, with Tencent Holdings experiencing a decrease of 0.64% and Alibaba seeing a rise of 0.47%.

Overall, the Hong Kong stock market had a mixed trading day, with some sectors experiencing gains while others faced declines. Investors are closely monitoring developments in the pharmaceutical industry and the real estate market for potential investment opportunities.

The original article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com and can be accessed through their website or app. The article was edited by Liu Chuan.

