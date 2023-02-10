Listen to the audio version of the article

After a 2022 that closed with very brilliant results, the challenge for pharmaceuticals now is to confirm growth for this year as well. With ad hoc national and European investments and policies for the sector and working on the critical issues, from payback, to price reductions up to the new governance for spending.

The role of exports

The president of Farmindustria, Marcello Cattani, explains that the increase in the production value of the pharmaceutical industry in 2022 demonstrates, once again, that ours is a strategic sector for the health, growth and safety of the country. The peak of production, due in particular to various innovative and contrasting products against Covid, is entirely due to the driving force of exports which, according to Istat data, increased by 40% compared to 2021″. All this has also led to “an increase in employment of about 2%, with many women and young people”.

Rising costs

In this positive picture there is no shortage of critical points. “In fact, companies have suffered the sharp increase in the costs of all production factors without transferring them to prices”. Those of prescription drugs fell by 1% in 2022 and this” led to a significant reduction in margins. The challenge will be to confirm these results in 2023. Both due to the specifics of the investments that have driven growth in recent months, and because everything will depend on the presence of attractive and innovative policies at national and European level», says Cattani.

The knots to deal with

There are various issues to be addressed for the sector, but the president of Farmindustria summarizes them as follows: “First of all, via payback, an additional taxation for companies that has become a public financing instrument that reduces their investment capacity”. Then “open doors to a new governance of expenditure, based on the effective demand for health and on the recognition of the clinical, scientific and economic value of drugs”. Finally, “stop the continuous downward revisions of prices that make production no longer sustainable”. As for national and European policies, companies say “no to hypotheses of EU policies that penalize competitiveness in Europe compared to the USA and China. The dialogue started with the Government confirms that we are considered a strategic sector, by working together we will be able to further enhance the many excellences of the pharmaceutical industry for the good of Italy”.