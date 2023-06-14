Pharmacies protest for more money

The point of view of the cash registers: The National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds argues that the fee is constantly increasing because pharmacies receive three percent of the purchase price in addition to the flat rate for each drug. “With every price increase, with every new, more expensive drug, the pharmacist’s fee also increases,” said spokesman Florian Lanz. For example, pharmacies received around 7 euros per pack for dispensing a standard antibiotic and 160.71 euros for a multiple sclerosis drug. If the fixed amount were to be increased to 12 euros per pack, as requested, that would mean additional income of 2.2 billion euros for the pharmacies – without anything improving for patients.