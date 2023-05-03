Pharmacies: the number of businesses has fallen significantly

Pharmacies in Germany are in crisis. A lot could change for companies in the coming years. picture alliance / photothek | Nicolas Lepartz

According to statistics from the German Association of Pharmacists, the number of pharmacies in Germany has fallen by more than 3,000 in the last ten years. Associations also fear an impending shortage of skilled workers. The profession is becoming increasingly unattractive for young people. According to independent observers, the supply of the Germans is not endangered by this.

Germany’s pharmacies are in crisis. According to statistics from the German Association of Pharmacists, the number of pharmacies in Germany has fallen by more than 3,000 in the past ten years. There are still around 18,000 companies. That corresponds to a situation like in 1980, like that “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (“SZ”) writes.

In addition, according to the associations, the profession is becoming increasingly unattractive for young people. This is fatal because in the coming years almost half of the pharmacists will reach retirement age. The Federal Employment Agency has been listing pharmacists in the shortage occupations category for years.

The reasons for this include poor pay and a heavy workload. According to the pharmacists’ umbrella organization ABDA, the workload has risen sharply due to the lack of medicines – whether allergy medicines, antibiotics or fever syrups. In many German companies, the staff spends more than a tenth of their working time “looking for solutions together with doctors, wholesalers and patients in the event of bottlenecks”, the “SZ” quotes the association as saying.

The remuneration, on the other hand, has not increased for ten years. Most recently, the legislature had even increased the contribution that pharmacies have to pay to health insurance companies from 1.77 euros to two euros.

Is the supply of the Germans at risk?

David Matusiewicz, Professor of Medical Management from Essen, considers the downfall scenarios of the pharmacist lobby to be exaggerated, as he told the “SZ”. Especially in big cities there are sometimes still “four pharmacies at one intersection”. Although the supply is worse in the country, there were no queues at the entrance.

Germany is also in a good position when it comes to the density of pharmacies in comparison to Denmark – a country whose healthcare system is considered by experts to be exemplary. While there are nine pharmacies for every 100,000 inhabitants in Denmark, there are 22 in Germany.

The Hamburg health economist Jonas Schreyögg refers to statistics according to which Germans, regardless of where they live, have a maximum of twenty minutes by car to the nearest pharmacy. And many companies are now offering delivery services.

Pharmacies are currently undergoing a structural change. In 2005, the legislature allowed chains, which are now spreading more and more. Not all of them are successful, however. According to Schreyögg, the location often decides on the success, medical centers or medical care centers are promising.

Pharmacies could support doctors in the future

Matusiewicz told the “SZ” that he does not see the future of pharmacies in pure retail, but in advice – also because there is more and more competition in retail. Older people, for example, have difficulties using health apps, and pharmacies can support them.

Simple medical examinations are also conceivable, said Matusiewicz. Pharmacies in Basel, Lucerne or Zurich have been offering services such as blood tests, cholesterol measurements, vaccinations and an initial assessment of minor injuries or respiratory diseases for years. That would be a constructive solution, especially in view of the impending shortage of doctors. Around a fifth of doctors will retire in the coming years, writes the “SZ”.

