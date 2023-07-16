Philipp Schröder, founder of 1KOMMA5°, talks about the origins of his career

In Silicon Valley, I learned to implement projects quickly, not to be discouraged, to think unconventionally. Today I am building a full-service provider for solar systems, heat pumps, electricity storage and charging technology to make it easier for homeowners to switch to renewable energy. Team, timing, topic are perfect – I won’t be able to do that again.

