Business

Philips announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders has appointed Roy Jakobs as the company’s next President and CEO, starting October 15, 2022, succeeding current President and CEO Frans van Houten. An important change at the top of the company announced with a note.

“I am honored to have been appointed CEO of Philips and to be able to continue to contribute, together with colleagues, to improving people’s health and well-being through innovation,” said Roy Jakobs, incoming CEO of Royal Philips.

“Philips is a unique company, a strong brand, with over 130 years of history of innovation and a bright future as a leader in Health Technology – he concluded – I am ready to lead the company transparently, empowering and trusting our people, to face the challenges of the present together and write the next chapter in the Philips story ”.

