Philips has to recall more Dreamstation ventilators

Philips has to recall more Dreamstation ventilators

The “dream station” becomes a nightmare: Philips has to recall dangerous ventilators – 346 patients dead

The Dutch electronics giant is in trouble. His defective ventilators cause large losses in the cash register.

The electronics group Philips is in trouble.

The nightmare of the Dutch health and electronics group Philips, which has now lasted two years, because of its defective ventilators, has no end. The American health authority FDA has now asked the Dutch company to take back another 1,233 ventilators in the USA and France because they are defective.

