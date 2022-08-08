Original title: Philips launched the 88 member carnival event with multiple categories to create a one-stop flying experience at home

From August 8th to August 10th, the Philips 88 member carnival day was officially opened, and the discounts took off and enjoyed non-stop. During the event, Philips will have a multi-category dream linkage, opening multiple benefits such as entry gifts, surprise lucky draws, value-for-money gifts, pictures to win gifts, and extended warranty, helping members to buy good things in a complete house and creating a one-stop “flying” experience at home!

N heavy benefits come to Philips fans

As an annual exclusive carnival created by Philips for members, this year’s Philips 88 member carnival day event launched N-level benefits. When consumers join the membership, they will receive a 30-yuan no-threshold coupon, and they can also grab a limited amount of 100-yuan coupons, participate in the 0-yuan lottery, and draw a full set of Philips gift packs and video smart locks worth 4,599 yuan. At the same time, during the event, consumers who join Philips members can also enjoy value-for-money exchange, 100 yuan can buy original batteries worth 299 yuan. In addition, by improving member information, members will be able to enjoy the value-added service of one-year extended warranty on the original basis, and the 4-year “super-long standby” will make members more at ease.

In addition to the multiple membership benefits and discounts mentioned above, during the event, members can also participate in the event to win gifts by posting pictures: placing an order for a product and posting a good picture, you can win a 50 yuan cat super card when you get the official selected buyer show. The full package of benefits shows the sincerity of Philips’ fans. For consumers who are currently looking to renew their home furnishings, it is a rare opportunity to scour the wool.

Multi-category heavy gatherings are the most worry-free to buy all in one stop

It is worth mentioning that this year’s Philips 88 Member Carnival Day is the first large-scale fantasy linkage of Philips’ multi-category. Philips smart locks, Philips home appliances, Philips water health, Philips TV and other brands have gathered together, creating a brand-wide membership carnival for members. The discount is unprecedented, and the release of multiple benefits has brought tens of millions of yuan of rights and interests. Members can buy a complete house in one-stop at Philips, which is very worry-free.

Taking Philips smart lock as an example, during the event, Philips members will enjoy a 5% discount on shopping, and the Philips smart lock live room will also launch a 50% discount, 999-100 unlimited time-limited coupon draw and other activities. What’s even more rare is that there are also Philips smart locks ALPHA-VP, ALPHA and other smart locks to participate in this member carnival. Members can save 100 yuan and easily own Philips smart locks at a more affordable price. Home helper.

This Philips 88 member carnival day event will also continue to strengthen multi-platform interaction with consumers through official channels such as Weibo, WeChat, Douyin, and Xiaohongshu, as well as KOLs. With the help of Philips’ open ecosystem, more potential members can see the high-quality products and services that can be obtained as Philips members, join the ranks of Philips members, and get a one-stop “flying” experience at home.

With the advent of the post-epidemic consumption era, boosting market consumer confidence and unleashing consumption potential is an important mission for consumer brands. Official fidelity, membership rights, exclusive services, with the arrival of the Philips 88 member carnival day, consumers will see the continuous innovation efforts of leading consumer companies focusing on consumers’ quality life needs, as well as their strength and sincerity in giving back to users , so as to truly participate in the event and enjoy the surprises and “flying” experience brought by high-quality products and services!Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: