Phone booths, goodbye early. Tim closes the last 15 thousand

An era that closes. And that it will also close sooner than expected. During the conference call on the half-year accounts, CEO Tim Pietro Labriola confirmed that we are moving towards the dismantling of telephone booths. And that the process will be completed by 2023, ahead of 2026. The management talked about it, with regard to the savings interventions that pass through decommissioning, energy and real estate. And the final countdown has now begun for around 15,000 Tim public telephone booths.

Agcom clearance

It was clear that we were going in this direction since last May 23, when Agcom published resolution 98/23/CONS on the “Result of the verification of the need for the public telephone service pursuant to article 97 of the Electronic Communications Code” . This document was drawn up following a public consultation launched by the Communications Regulatory Authority with resolution 252/22/CONS of 5 July 2022.

99% mobile coverage

The numbers have left no way out. Agcom found that the mobile radio coverage present in the areas served by the public telephone service is “already substantially complete” with a percentage of 99.2 percent. And also considering the other operators in 2022 it did not go below 99 percent. In short, it’s time to unplug. Moreover, the 78.3 million human sims, ie mobile phone cards owned by “human” customers and not used for domotics and industrial automation, are even higher, by number, than the country’s population.

Save places of public interest

There is therefore algebraic evidence to demonstrate the substantial practical uselessness – except for places such as places of social interest such as hospitals, prisons, barracks where Agcom has put the existence of 1,801 workstations on paper – of an urban element that has marked an era. Also from the point of view of technological innovation with the prepaid cards first introduced by Sip which later became Telecom.

Between tokens and prepaid cards

Anyone who was an elementary or middle school student over the years – the older ones, perhaps, starting from the mid-1990s began to have a mobile phone in their hands – cannot fail to have memories of tokens, of a presence that is in any case reassuring for any emergency, of places where so much life was consumed. Today, needless to deny it, it appears to young people as an alien object. And it’s also difficult to transfer the romantic aura. From the end of the year – three years ahead of schedule – everything will definitely be history.

