Photos show airport where time stopped 50 years ago

An abandoned plane on the tarmac at Nicosia International Airport. © gettyimages

Nicosia International Airport was abandoned in 1974 due to the conflict in Cyprus.

It was once the main airport on the Mediterranean island, but it has remained untouched for almost 50 years.

Nature has taken over the airport’s baggage claim, tarmac and terminals.

A derelict Cyprus Airways Trident 2E aircraft stands on the runway at Nicosia International Airport on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

The decay continues inside the airport which once welcomed visitors to Cyprus.

An empty baggage claim area fills a wing. In another area, travel posters are emblazoned on the wall.

Today he remembers abandoned airport of Cyprus’ turbulent past.

An abandoned airport in Cyprus has been frozen in time for half a century. It’s filled with rusting airplanes and peeling paint — take a look.

Screenshot via Google Maps

For a tiny island, Cyprus — located in the Mediterranean to the south of Turkey and west of Lebanon and Syria — has been riddled with conflict.

MARIO GOLDMAN/AFP/Getty Images

In the European island’s capital, Nicosia International Airport was at the heart of a major conflict between Greek and Turkish-Cypriots in 1974.

Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images

The airport, which was originally built in the 1930s as a military airfield, slowly grew to be a hub for travelers in Cyprus, as Atlas Obscura reported.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

But in 1974, Greek nationalists staged a military coup against the Cypriot government. In response, Turkey invaded Cyprus from the north, Slate reported.

ROY ISSA/AFP/Getty Images

Nicosia International Airport became a battleground and in 1974, the United Nations established a buffer zone dividing the island, Slate reported.

Screenshot via Google Maps

In the center of that zone was the Nicosia airport. The buffer zone is still visible on a map today.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

With the creation of the demilitarized zone came the “immediate closure and sudden abandonment” of the airport, Atlas Obscura reported.

Getty Images

Today, Cyprus is split in two. The north — or the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as it’s recognized by Turkey — is under Turkish-Cypriot rule. And the south — recognized internationally as Cyprus — is under Greek-Cypriot rule.

MARIO GOLDMAN/AFP/Getty Images

And for the last 50 years, the airport has remained abandoned in what is still a demilitarized zone.

MARIO GOLDMAN/AFP/Getty Images

For decades, photographers and urban explorers have explored the site.

MARIO GOLDMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Their photos depict an airport that, for close to half a century, has only been touched by nature’s elements.

MARIO GOLDMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Baggage carousels have been destroyed by the elements. The airport’s halls have peeling paint on the ceilings and vines growing on the floors.

Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images

In other areas of the airport, dust and dirt cover crumbling chairs.

MARIO GOLDMAN/AFP/Getty Images

But in 2022, the public could tour the airport — virtually. A team of researchers with The Cyprus Institute documented and digitized the abandoned airport. The result was a virtual walkthrough of the crumbling site that anyone can explore, as the Cyprus Mail reported.

Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images

They, too, can now see inside an airport that has spent close to 50 years slowly decaying.

