The state funding agency OeMAG received 58,184 applications within the first five minutes of the first funding round of the year on Thursday. OeMAG announced in a broadcast on Friday that over 100,000 tickets had been drawn within an hour.

“Together with our partners, we have taken all technical measures to ensure a smooth process; we are constantly working on increasing our capacities,” assure OeMAG board members Horst Brandlmaier and Gerhard Röthlin according to the announcement.

The applicants now have until next Friday to complete their funding application. Nothing precise can currently be said about the amount of funding to be awarded and how many applications can be covered with the budget. This information would be known at the earliest two weeks after the end of the funding call.

168 million euros

Yesterday’s funding round was primarily about the allocation of 168 million euros. A further 100 million euros are available through the Climate and Energy Fund. Funding applications from private individuals for systems with an output of up to 20 kilowatts peak that cannot be served by OeMAG will be forwarded to the climate and energy fund, provided the applicants have given their consent.

In a statement, climate protection and energy minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) expressed her delight at the large number of people attending yesterday’s call. “Countless people in our country want to be part of the energy transition. They want to protect the climate and strengthen our country’s independence,” says Gewessler. The demand also shows that the increase in the funding budget was the right thing to do. A total of 600 million euros in funds are available this year, according to the OeMAG broadcast.

