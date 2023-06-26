Photovoltaic, in Italy 110 thousand industrial roofs suitable for plants

Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 110,000 factories and industrial sheds in Italy with roofs suitable for hosting large-scale photovoltaic systems, in terms of size, geographical position, company characteristics such as energy consumption and financial solidity. Approximately 300 square km of surface area, sufficient to build 30 GW of new installations. This is an intervention capable of activating between 30 and 36 billion euros of investments and which would lead to a saving of CO2 emissions of around 9 thousand tons a year.

The calculation of the surface

The calculation of the available ceilings was done by Cerved, the tech-company that put the vast amount of information at its disposal into a system – satellite analyzes for examining the territory, energy consumption of companies and their financial strength, costs of photovoltaic systems – and invested in an application to process them using artificial intelligence technologies, thus facilitating the meeting between companies and financial institutions that want to support the development of clean energy production.

Transition grant

«Many companies could produce energy from photovoltaics but have no idea of ​​their production potential», explains Andrea Mignanelli, CEO of Cerved: «Energy-intensive companies, for example, which are currently bearing high procurement costs, could have great benefits from installing own systems. At the same time, the banks would also like to intercept these cases and support them in a targeted manner. Cerved makes all the data available to support this innovation, and thanks to the development of specific algorithms it has drawn up a map of the companies, complete with address and company name, to which to offer ad hoc loans. It is a concrete contribution to support the energy transition, as we already do with the production of ESG ratings issued by our Rating Agency or with the climate risk models that we produce. We are in a historical moment of great discontinuity, in which data and technologies will play a central role in understanding the risks, but also the opportunities. One of the major challenges for Italian companies concerns the energy transition, which to be implemented on a large scale must involve the production system, technological innovation, politics and the financial system”.