Home » Photovoltaic Industry Demonstrates Strong Growth in First Half of 2023: Downstream Firms Flourish While Upstream Companies Face Challenges
Business

Photovoltaic Industry Demonstrates Strong Growth in First Half of 2023: Downstream Firms Flourish While Upstream Companies Face Challenges

by admin
Photovoltaic Industry Demonstrates Strong Growth in First Half of 2023: Downstream Firms Flourish While Upstream Companies Face Challenges

Title: China‘s Photovoltaic Industry Demonstrates Strong Growth in the First Half of 2023

Subtitle: Nearly 70% of Companies in the Industry Report Positive Financial Performance

By DaweiEdit | Triumph

On July 19, the National Energy Administration released statistics on China‘s power industry for the first half of 2023. The data revealed that the country’s cumulative installed power generation capacity reached approximately 2.71 billion kilowatts by the end of June, a year-on-year increase of 10.8%. Notably, the installed capacity of solar power increased by 39.8% to about 470 million kilowatts, while wind power increased by 13.7% to about 390 million kilowatts.

The photovoltaic industry in China has once again shown strong growth in the first half of the year, according to Wang Bohua, honorary chairman of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association. At a recent seminar, Wang stated that the forecast for new installed photovoltaic capacity in 2023 would be raised to 305-350GW, up from the previous estimate of 280-330GW. The main reason for this upward revision is the rapid increase in demand in the Chinese market. Data from the meeting revealed that China‘s newly installed photovoltaic capacity in the first half of 2023 was 78.42GW, a significant year-on-year increase of 154%.

Financial reports from companies in the photovoltaic industry chain for the first half of the year have also been released, with nearly 70% of the companies reporting positive results. Among the listed companies in the sector, 24 of the 36 announced year-on-year growth or a turnaround from losses, accounting for two-thirds of the total.

See also  Music and Pnrr, 115 million for digitization. Promoters fail the Cts

Leading the pack in terms of growth rate are Yijing Optoelectronics, Quartz, and Shangneng Electric. Yijing Optoelectronics is expected to achieve a net profit increase of 1086%-1255% year-on-year. Quartz forecasts a net profit increase of 693.53%-765.26%, while Shangneng Electric reports a 416.58% increase in operating income and a 488.54% increase in net profit.

In terms of net profit amounts, JA Solar and JinkoSolar are among the top performers. JA Solar expects a net profit increase of 146.81%-187.95% year-on-year, while JinkoSolar forecasts a net profit increase of 304.38%-348.58%.

While downstream manufacturers in the photovoltaic industry, such as module and battery producers, experienced significant growth, the performance of upstream enterprises, particularly silicon material and silicon wafer manufacturers, remains uncertain. TCL Zhonghuan and Shuangliang Energy Saving reported a slowdown in net profit growth or even losses in the second quarter, attributed to the rapid decline in prices of upstream silicon materials.

Despite this, the solar industry as a whole is showing signs of stabilization, with prices starting to rebound and downstream demand continuing to recover. The second half of the year is expected to bring further growth opportunities for the industry.

As of now, major companies like LONGi Green Energy, Trina Solar, Risen Energy, and Canadian Solar have not disclosed their performance forecasts for the first half of 2023.

Overall, China‘s photovoltaic industry has demonstrated resilience and continuous growth in the first half of 2023, driven by strong demand and favorable government policies. With the increasing focus on renewable energy, the sector is poised for further expansion in the coming years.

You may also like

Land reclamation: Macau doubles its landmass

BoE signs former Fed Bernanke

Fired Twitter exec: That’s what it was like...

Sweet Ann Cakes Celebrates Sweet Pink Weekend with...

US Stock Market Soars as Fed’s Core PCE...

Russian “Ikea”: New clone of the furniture chain...

Eni goes on the stock market after quarterly...

Overnight and fixed-term deposits: Does your bank pay...

The holidays are coming and petrol and diesel...

Secret Tesla project: This is behind the “Diversion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy