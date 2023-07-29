Photovoltaic Industry Demonstrates Strong Growth in First Half of 2023: Downstream Firms Flourish While Upstream Companies Face Challenges

Title: China‘s Photovoltaic Industry Demonstrates Strong Growth in the First Half of 2023

Subtitle: Nearly 70% of Companies in the Industry Report Positive Financial Performance

By DaweiEdit | Triumph

On July 19, the National Energy Administration released statistics on China‘s power industry for the first half of 2023. The data revealed that the country’s cumulative installed power generation capacity reached approximately 2.71 billion kilowatts by the end of June, a year-on-year increase of 10.8%. Notably, the installed capacity of solar power increased by 39.8% to about 470 million kilowatts, while wind power increased by 13.7% to about 390 million kilowatts.

The photovoltaic industry in China has once again shown strong growth in the first half of the year, according to Wang Bohua, honorary chairman of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association. At a recent seminar, Wang stated that the forecast for new installed photovoltaic capacity in 2023 would be raised to 305-350GW, up from the previous estimate of 280-330GW. The main reason for this upward revision is the rapid increase in demand in the Chinese market. Data from the meeting revealed that China‘s newly installed photovoltaic capacity in the first half of 2023 was 78.42GW, a significant year-on-year increase of 154%.

Financial reports from companies in the photovoltaic industry chain for the first half of the year have also been released, with nearly 70% of the companies reporting positive results. Among the listed companies in the sector, 24 of the 36 announced year-on-year growth or a turnaround from losses, accounting for two-thirds of the total.

Leading the pack in terms of growth rate are Yijing Optoelectronics, Quartz, and Shangneng Electric. Yijing Optoelectronics is expected to achieve a net profit increase of 1086%-1255% year-on-year. Quartz forecasts a net profit increase of 693.53%-765.26%, while Shangneng Electric reports a 416.58% increase in operating income and a 488.54% increase in net profit.

In terms of net profit amounts, JA Solar and JinkoSolar are among the top performers. JA Solar expects a net profit increase of 146.81%-187.95% year-on-year, while JinkoSolar forecasts a net profit increase of 304.38%-348.58%.

While downstream manufacturers in the photovoltaic industry, such as module and battery producers, experienced significant growth, the performance of upstream enterprises, particularly silicon material and silicon wafer manufacturers, remains uncertain. TCL Zhonghuan and Shuangliang Energy Saving reported a slowdown in net profit growth or even losses in the second quarter, attributed to the rapid decline in prices of upstream silicon materials.

Despite this, the solar industry as a whole is showing signs of stabilization, with prices starting to rebound and downstream demand continuing to recover. The second half of the year is expected to bring further growth opportunities for the industry.

As of now, major companies like LONGi Green Energy, Trina Solar, Risen Energy, and Canadian Solar have not disclosed their performance forecasts for the first half of 2023.

Overall, China‘s photovoltaic industry has demonstrated resilience and continuous growth in the first half of 2023, driven by strong demand and favorable government policies. With the increasing focus on renewable energy, the sector is poised for further expansion in the coming years.