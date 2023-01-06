Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-01-06 12:49:20 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

Photovoltaic concept stocks opened sharply higher, with POE leading the way. As of press time, the daily limit of Levima Shinco and Dongfang Shenghong, Haiyou New Materials, Lushan New Materials, CITIC Bo, Junda, etc. have all risen sharply. Food stocks adjusted collectively, Gui Faxiang fell by the limit, Xiangpiaopiao, Qiaqia Food, and Liangpin Store were among the top losers.

Photovoltaic sector surges, collective adjustment of food stocks丨On the market