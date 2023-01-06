China Business News 2023-01-06 12:49:20
Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun
Photovoltaic concept stocks opened sharply higher, with POE leading the way. As of press time, the daily limit of Levima Shinco and Dongfang Shenghong, Haiyou New Materials, Lushan New Materials, CITIC Bo, Junda, etc. have all risen sharply. Food stocks adjusted collectively, Gui Faxiang fell by the limit, Xiangpiaopiao, Qiaqia Food, and Liangpin Store were among the top losers.
Photovoltaic sector surges, collective adjustment of food stocks丨On the market
Photovoltaic concept stocks opened sharply higher, with POE leading the way. As of press time, the daily limit of Levima Shinco and Dongfang Shenghong, Haiyou New Materials, Lushan New Materials, CITIC Bo, Junda, etc. have all risen sharply. Food stocks adjusted collectively, Gui Faxiang fell by the limit, Xiangpiaopiao, Qiaqia Food, and Liangpin Store were among the top losers.