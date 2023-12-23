Home » Photovoltaic silicon wafer prices have fallen sharply again
Business

Photovoltaic silicon wafer prices have fallen sharply again

by admin
Photovoltaic silicon wafer prices have fallen sharply again

Photovoltaic Silicon Wafer Prices Plummet in China

In a recent report by the Silicon Industry Branch, it has been revealed that the prices of photovoltaic silicon wafers have experienced a sharp and irrational decline. The average transaction price of M10 monocrystalline silicon wafers has plummeted to 1.92 yuan/piece, marking a significant 7.69% week-on-week decrease.

N-type silicon wafers, on the other hand, have shown relative resilience amidst the market turbulence.

The news comes as a blow to the industry, signaling a challenging period ahead for manufacturers and suppliers in the photovoltaic sector. The reasons for the sudden drop in prices remain unclear, but experts are closely monitoring the situation to assess its potential impact on the overall market and supply chain.

The news has sparked concerns and discussions within the industry as stakeholders scramble to understand the implications of this development.

It is imperative for businesses and investors to closely monitor the situation and adapt their strategies accordingly in response to the fluctuating market conditions.

This content is original to China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or mirroring. China Business Network reserves the right to pursue legal liability against infringers. If you need authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; banquan@yicai.com.

See also  It is reported that Nintendo is considering launching the Switch Pro, but canceled it for one reason- ezone.hk - Game Anime- Gaming Games

You may also like

Federal Reserve Expected to Stop Restrictive Monetary Policy,...

Giorgetti on the ESM after ratification rejection: “Resignation?...

Germany’s most successful founders listen to their advice

Walmart Introduces ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Option with...

Shop assistants and waiters: “The strike was successful....

Federal Council decision – OECD minimum tax comes...

Record number of travelers expected at Fort Lauderdale...

Resolution 41 of 14/12/2023 – Interpretation and application...

Have you deducted all the taxes that can...

Delicious and Easy Creamy Pasta Recipe for Christmas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy