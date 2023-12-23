Photovoltaic silicon wafer prices have fallen sharply again

Photovoltaic Silicon Wafer Prices Plummet in China

In a recent report by the Silicon Industry Branch, it has been revealed that the prices of photovoltaic silicon wafers have experienced a sharp and irrational decline. The average transaction price of M10 monocrystalline silicon wafers has plummeted to 1.92 yuan/piece, marking a significant 7.69% week-on-week decrease.

N-type silicon wafers, on the other hand, have shown relative resilience amidst the market turbulence.

The news comes as a blow to the industry, signaling a challenging period ahead for manufacturers and suppliers in the photovoltaic sector. The reasons for the sudden drop in prices remain unclear, but experts are closely monitoring the situation to assess its potential impact on the overall market and supply chain.

The news has sparked concerns and discussions within the industry as stakeholders scramble to understand the implications of this development.

It is imperative for businesses and investors to closely monitor the situation and adapt their strategies accordingly in response to the fluctuating market conditions.

