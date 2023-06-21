Photovoltaics: Number of photovoltaic systems increases by 16 percent

Economy Solar energy increasingly popular

Number of photovoltaic systems increases by 16 percent

Status: 20.06.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

In 2022, photovoltaic systems in Germany fed 54.3 million megawatt hours of electricity into the grid – 20 percent more than a year earlier

Photovoltaic systems are experiencing a boom: According to the Federal Statistical Office, more and more systems are being installed and the performance of the devices is also increasing. In the previous record month, a fifth of the electricity fed into the grid was generated using photovoltaic systems.

More and more companies and private households in Germany are using the sun’s energy to generate electricity. In March of the current year, a good 2.6 million photovoltaic systems with a total nominal output of around 70,600 megawatts were installed on roofs and properties, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office. The number of systems increased by 16 percent within a year. Installed capacity increased by 21 percent.

All photovoltaic systems that feed into the public supply grid and have an electricity meter that measures the amount of electricity fed in are recorded in the statistics. Smaller plants, such as the so-called balcony power plants, are therefore usually not included.

According to this, last year a good 54.3 million megawatt hours of electricity were fed into the grid through the operation of photovoltaic systems in Germany – 20 percent more than a year earlier. “The share of photovoltaics in power generation as a whole has also increased,” according to the statistical office. In 2022, 11 percent of the electricity fed into the grid in Germany came from photovoltaics – a new record. In 2021, photovoltaics accounted for 9 percent of total electricity generation.

In the record month, a fifth of the electricity came from solar energy

The previous record month for solar power in Germany was June 2022: With almost 7.7 million megawatt hours, a fifth of the electricity fed in that month was generated with the help of photovoltaic systems, the Federal Office determined.

The Federal Association of the Solar Industry considers it possible to expand the solar share of energy consumption to 30 percent within ten years. In the past four years, private property owners have quadrupled the installed solar power output. There is still potential above all on commercial roofs.

