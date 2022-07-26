Home Business Piaggio Aero, “decision on the sale before the August holidays”
Piaggio Aero, "decision on the sale before the August holidays"

Piaggio Aero, "decision on the sale before the August holidays"

The Ministry of Economic Development could decide on the Piaggio Aerospace buyer before the August holidays. This, at least, is the expectation of the company commissioner, Vincenzo Nicastro, who expressed it during a meeting with the trade unions.

The two parties in the running up to the end are the consortium led by the Swedish fund Summa equity, which also includes the Italian companies Phase motion control and AgTech, and the Greran group of Indian tycoon Randeep Singh Grewal.

Summa equity in pole position

But Summa equity would be in pole position, after it had reached the bottom of the first tender for the sale of the company from Villanova d’Albenga (Savona) in November last year, without however the sale being closed, because the conditions imposed by the Italian-Swedish, had been judged not congruous, both by Nicastro and by the Government. Now, however, there is a new offer, from Summa, which would satisfy the industrial prospects and price requirements of the procedure.

«The thing we perceived – says Antonio Apa, coordinator of Uilm Liguria – is that we are facing a decisive turning point. The hope is, in fact, that, before the August holidays, Mise will favorably choose who to entrust Piaggio to ».

31 million contract for simulators

The trade unions, continues Apa, “have been informed that, in the next few days, the 31 million euro contract for the simulators will be concluded. We fought because even the (drone, ndr) P.1HH could have been included in the sale but this was not included in the final evaluation, even if the future buyers of Piaggio are informed about the commitments they will have to keep by acquiring it ».

