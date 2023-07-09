Piaggio Aerospace, race to buy. Urso: “18 expressions of interest

Minister Urso: “18 expressions of interest for Piaggio Aerospace. Closing by the end of 2023”

“Piaggio Aerospace it does not deserve to remain in extraordinary administration, it remained there for the entire last legislature: the first tender was made in 2020, the second in February 2022. All tenders ended in nothing, no expression of interest was deemed suitable”. This is what the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy said Adolfo Urso answering Question Time in the House.

“For this reason, I immediately intervened by integrating two real professional figures with great experience for the commissioner management, making provision for there to be maximum publicity and transparency for the procedure of the third tender. – he explained – The results are evident, the tender published this This time, unlike previous tenders, it precluded the participation of natural persons and imposed specific experience in the sector as a requirement”, explained the Minister Bear.

