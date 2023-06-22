Piaggio celebrates 100 years of Mickey Mouse with a special Vespa

A limited series of the scooter to celebrate the anniversary

Two global brands meet in a limited edition celebrating a special anniversary: Vespa presenta Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa. The two companies come together in a special project for Disney100. Michele Colaninno, Chief Executive of global strategy, product, marketing and innovation of the Group says “An ageless icon like Vespa could not fail to celebrate, on the occasion of Disney’s centenary, an equally timeless icon like Mickey Mouse, with a tribute to creativity , imagination, light-heartedness and fun, values ​​that Vespa has always brought with it. Today, as then”.

Mickey’s colors

For this collaboration, the Vespa Primavera 50cc, 125cc and 150cc goes black, red, white and yellow: Mickey’s colors. Also inspired by Mickey Mouse are the yellow wheels that recall his shoes and the black mirrors that recall the unmistakable round ears. There is also an image that graphicizes the silhouette of Mickey Mouse on both sides of the scooter and on the front. Finally, the Mickey Mouse signature could not be missing, present both on the saddle and on the front body

