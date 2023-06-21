Piaggio: collaboration with Disney – FinanzaOnline

Piaggio has announced a collaboration to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary.

The project will see the launch of a Vespa dedicated to Disney Mickey Mouse, thus linking two unique and iconic brands in the collective imagination. For this collaboration, the Vespa Primavera 50cc, 125cc and 150cc are painted in black, red, white and yellow. The models will feature additional Mickey Mouse details, as well as a matching helmet.

Michele Colaninno, Chief Executive of global strategy, product, marketing and innovation of the Piaggio Group, commented: “Dreams allow us to look to the future with optimism, even in difficult times like the present one. This collaboration between Vespa and Disney represents the celebration of two historical realities that have a common dream: to allow everyone to freely express their imagination.”

