Piaggio launches a version of the Vespa in honor of the iconic Disney Mickey Mouse

Vespa Mickey Mouse version

Piaggio, the Vespa meets Mickey Mouse: the limited edition for the Disney centenary

Two cult icons of yesterday’s and today’s generations who meet to celebrate a special anniversary, the Disney centennial. For the occasion, Piaggio has decided to launch alimited edition of the famous Vespa: the Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa.

So, after theappearance unforgettable of‘iconic two-wheeler in guise to co-star in the animation masterpiece “Luke” – in 2021, fruit of the union Disney – Pixar – now the Vespa “merges” with Mickey Mouse for a project that aims to represent “the extension of the personality of the driver, of his history, and of his journey. The values ​​of Vespa’s freedom, fun and light-heartedness meet those of Disney linked to storytelling and escapism”. explains the Tuscan company in a note.

For this collaboration the Vespa’s new guise Primavera 50cc, 125cc and 150cc goes black, red, white and yellow: the colors of the famous Disney cartoon. The attention to detail has been meticulous: the yellow wheels are reminiscent of Mickey Mouse’s shoes and the black mirrors “reproduce” the unmistakable round ears. In addition, a pattern graphicizing the silhouette of the iconic character will be visible on both sides of the scooter and on the front. Last but not least, the inevitable businesspresent it is on the saddle and on the body front; the helmet is obviously in colors coordinated with the vehicle.

