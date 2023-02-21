Listen to the audio version of the article

Many generations have passed for the Piaggio Mp3 since that distant 2006 when it was presented surprising the public and insiders with a brand new front formed by two wheels. After 17 years and 230,000 units sold, the Mp3 has created a new segment of which it has remained the king, but which is also sparsely populated: only Adiva (Ad) and Yamaha (Tricity and the Niken motorbike) live there, while Kymco keeps putting off the launch of its CV3. Yet the sense of security offered by the double front wheel is undeniable: probably the instinctive aspect prevails which has the majority weight in the Italians’ choice of two wheels. Simply put, we often buy more with our eyes than with our heads. No more sophisms and let’s summarize: the new Mp3 with the single cylinder of 530 cc and 44.2 hp drives very well and goes really fast. Moreover, motorists like it, for two reasons. First, they can ride it with only the B license, thanks to the homologation as a tricycle which however imposes the pedal on the platform; by the way: in the latest version it is much less bulky and allows you to rest your right foot more comfortably. Second: the possibility of freezing the front suspension and, consequently, not resting your feet on the ground at stops, leaves moccasins and trouser hems clean.

In sella

On the Mp3, seated 790 mm from the ground, one is comfortable and in a natural position (they have raised the handlebars and lowered the platform), with arms relaxed; the padding is not at all yielding, on the contrary: after a couple of hours, you appreciate a break to stretch your backside. The person sitting behind is higher up and receives a little more air than the rider who is, on the other hand, very well sheltered by the windscreen. In front of the knees, in the back shield (which is padded in the area where the knees can hit), there is no classic drawer for storing, for example, a bottle of water or a wallet; it is found, smaller, at the base of the windscreen, together with a useful USB port for recharging the phone. The rear shield still houses the new parking brake control and the classic bag hook. The underseat can be accessed with a button on the left of the dashboard, with the ignition key in your pocket (the MP3 player is keyless): it is large, illuminated and sufficiently regular to house two jet helmets or a full-face helmet and other objects. Above the button under the saddle we find a two-position switch – D and R: it is the electric reverse gear, which also starts the rear camera connected to the 7-inch display (which connects to the smartphone with the Piaggio Mia system, standard on the 530) , and is activated with the start button. Engagement is abrupt but it helps a lot for differently tall riders when maneuvering on slopes. Speaking of driving assistance systems, the Mp3 also controls the blind spot of the rear view mirrors, which is very dangerous for those traveling by motorbike: a flashy yellow triangle lights up on the side of the display where a vehicle is approaching.

On the road

We turn the cursor and set in motion. At the start, the single-cylinder is very lively and vigorously pushes the 280 kg in running order of the MP3, even if there is a passenger on board. The front continues to surprise (positively) those approaching it for the first time: in the sense that it doesn’t seem to have two 13-inch wheels up front; their presence is noticeable only when you end up in a hole or depression, which would have put a “monowheel” in crisis, but which with the Mp3 is limited to giving a few jolts to the handlebars. The speedometer rises quickly: tested on the motorway (area in which the presence of the cruise control is appreciated), the thrust up to 130 km/h is regular and without hesitation. At the traffic light we fight the instinct that requires us to put our foot on the ground and activate the lock of the front suspension, whose availability is announced by an orange warning light that flashes on the display: with a clearly perceptible beep, the MP3 freezes and remains standing alone; by turning the knob, it is deactivated almost instantly (similar to a start&stop engine) and you can start again. The only penalty to pay for the two front wheels, in addition to an infinitesimal inertia of the front, is that you have to pay attention to the sidewalks when the cars in line at the traffic lights file sideways so as not to drag the wheel closest to the roadside . Details that can be improved? Only one, in our opinion: braking, by operating the levers, could have a little more bite (also considering the speeds that can be maintained with the larger MP3), even if by stepping on the pedal, the three discs give strong decelerations. Finally, consumption: Piaggio declares 25 km/l, a value confirmed by the sample being tested.