New factory in Asia for Piaggio. The Italian group has inaugurated a new production site in Jakarta, Indonesia, where it will produce the Vespa scooter for the local market. Developed on a building area of ​​55,000 square meters, the new plant is located in the Cikarang district, West Java. «The new plant in Indonesia allows the Piaggio group to take a further leap forward in the strategic path of internationalization started over a decade ago, and which has made it one of the main players, with a portfolio of unique brands, the pride of Italy around the world» declared Roberto Colaninno, president and CEO of the Piaggio Group.

The Indonesian market

«The Piaggio Group’s sales on the Indonesian market grew by 61% in 2021 and will continue to grow in the near future». The plant was inaugurated today in the presence of the Indonesian authorities, including the Minister of Industry of the Republic of Indonesia, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, and the Italian Ambassador to Indonesia Benedetto Latteri. With around 5 million two-wheelers sold each year and a population of over 276 million, Indonesia is the world‘s third largest market for scooters and motorcycles after India and China, with growth prospects over 6 million vehicles sold over the next three years, in line with forecasts for double-digit growth in population and per capita GDP.

Eight factories in the world

With the new plant in Jakarta, the Piaggio Group can count on eight industrial poles, three in Italy in Pontedera, in the province of Pisa, where Piaggio and Vespa vehicles and the Porter city truck are manufactured, and where the E-Mobility excellence, which studies and develops technologies for electric traction, which has already given life to Vespa Elettrica and the Piaggio 1 scooter; in Noale and Scorzè (Venice), where Aprilia motorbikes and scooters are produced; in Mandello del Lario (Lecco), Moto Guzzi’s home since 1921, the site today the subject of an important conservative redevelopment project designed by starchitect Greg Lynn; one in India, in Baramati; two more in Asia Pacific (in Vietnam at Vinh Phuc and in China at Foshan), and in Boston, where the Piaggio Fast Forward plant is located, the Group company focused on robotics and future mobility, and which produces trip and trip minis, terrestrial drones with innovative follow-me technology.