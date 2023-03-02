Piaggio closed the 2022 financial year with consolidated revenues of 2,087.4 million euros, the highest value ever recorded, up 25.1% on an annual basis.

The industrial gross margin grew by 20% to 554.9 million, Ebitda increased by 23.9% to 298.1 million with an Ebitda margin substantially stable at 14.3% (14.4% in 2021).

Ebit stands at 158.7 million (+41%), while net profit establishes a new record at 84.9 million (+41.4%).

The net financial position as at 31 December 2022 amounted to €368.2 million, an improvement of €12.1 million compared to €380.3 million at the end of 2021.

During the year, 625,000 vehicles were sold globally, up 16.7%, and investments were made for around 151.7 million.

The BoD will propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting to distribute a balance on the dividend of 10 euro cents, before tax, for each ordinary share having the right (in addition to the advance of 8.5 euro cents paid on 21 September 2022), for a total dividend for 2022 of 18.5 cents, equal to a total of 65.7 million.

Roberto Colaninno, Chairman and CEO of the Piaggio Group: “The Piaggio Group closed the 2022 financial year with the best results ever, setting new records for all indicators, including turnover exceeding 2 billion and net profit at 84 9 million, an increase of 41.4%. The geopolitical and macroeconomic picture has been and remains complex, but we face 2023 with confidence and optimism, and we will continue our important growth path already outlined, confirming the planned investments and the commitment on ESG issues. The constant focus on innovation and safety makes our brands among the most representative of Made in Italy and attractive worldwide, with the most advanced range of scooters, motorcycles and commercial vehicles ever, in terms of performance, active and passive safety and environmental sustainability.”