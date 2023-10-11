Piana and coca-based erotic parties: “I don’t know anything about it.” The League rises up

Cocaine-based erotic parties, the vice president of Liguria denies involvement as a benefactor of the parties

New details emerge on the case of drug-based erotic parties in the Genoa area. Checked among the names of the VIPs present at the parties organized by the entrepreneur Christian Rosolani and the architect Alessandro Cristillithe vice president of the Liguria Region Alessandro Piana he claims “he doesn’t know what it’s about”.

Ended up among the papers relating to the arrests of the two organizers, Flat he is not under investigation, but according to the prosecution he would be one of the two beneficiaries of the red light evening organized on March 1, 2022. At the party in which he allegedly participated Flatthere would have been two escorts paid 400 euros each by Crystals. The latter, in some wiretaps, also boasted of having organized a “crazy system” to organize evenings with escorts renamed “cristilline”.

“In mediation activities for the purchase of cocaineon several occasions a third subject from Rapallo also emerged, Emanuele Merliniin turn recipient of the precautionary measure of the ban on residence in the municipality of Genoa and the obligation to report to the judicial police – explain the investigators – the suspects, frequenters of the Genoese nightlife and of the two Rivieras, used to end the evenings by organizing after parties , based on sex and drugs, at their villas, inviting young girls who took cocaine, who reciprocated the free availability of the narcotic by sexually giving themselves to the participants”.

According to what the agents of the Genoa Flying Squad, the exclusive evenings would be held in Rosolani’s house, in viale Quartara, in Quarto, and in that of Cristilli (with a past as a water polo player), in via Monte Fasce, in Apparizione. Genoa professionals and managers would have participated in the meetings.

The two organizers are accused of having sold doses of drugs and having violated the law on prostitution. Finally, the other two people registered in the precautionary measure are one of the two escorts present at the evening, Jessica Nikolicalready at the center of other investigations where she had also been accused of extortion, and the mother of the latter, Giovanna De Fazio.

Erotic parties in Liguria, the League: “After Apostolico serious fake news about us”

“When it comes down to it. In the days in which the need to reform justice is forcefully reiterated also in light of serious events in Catania, news slips from Genoa of an investigation that gives public opinion the name of a person, not even under investigation, who is identified as the vice-president of the League of the Liguria Region. Circumstance denied by the interested party with lots of evidence”. It is a note from the Lega to point this out, adding that “it is yet another confirmation of a system that needs to be profoundly changed”. “We need a clear and unequivocal response from all institutions”, the note continues.

