The issue of telecommunications, and in particular the Tim dossier, continues to peep out in the electoral campaign. In particular, after the rumors of last week, Tim still remains in the spotlight in the aftermath of the words of the leader of Fratelli d’Italia (FdI), Giorgia Meloni, on Radio24. Speaking of the theme of the single network, Meloni remarked that it is “appropriate that the network be under the control of the State given that the structure is strategic and relevant for national security” and “sees favorably the constitution of the single network, not vertically integrated , which serves all retail operators “.

The statements of yesterday

“The issue is very delicate, but the position of Fratelli d’Italia is that of a single network, as happens in all the great Western democracies, which is publicly owned and not vertically integrated”, said Giorgia Meloni yesterday during her speech to “24 Mattino estate” in view of the appointment with the political elections set for next 25 September, after the fall of the Draghi government in the middle of summer. “The point is to separate the ownership of the network – which in my opinion cannot be private, as it is nowhere for a matter of national security and protection of the national interest – from the sale of the service that must be done under the free competition between all operators ”, Meloni explained, reiterating that“ this is the historical position of the Brothers of Italy ”.

Equita: network dossier will go on overcoming voting uncertainties

“The statements suggest that even a possible center-right government, post elections, will have among the priorities the realization of the single network dossier, paying attention to the assessments of the asset”, comment the Equita analysts remarking that “these are not new positions , but which confirm that the dossier will be able to proceed with assessments once the phase of political uncertainty linked to the elections is over ”. Equita confirms the hold valuation (keep in portfolio) and the target price of 0.39 euros.

Tim, the worst of the Ftse Mib since the beginning of the year: -50% ytd

The words of Giorgia Meloni put the Tim stock under pressure in Piazza Affari, which is still losing ground and at this moment is losing about 1.8% to 0.22 euros (lows of the year at 0.2015 reached last 27 July). Since the beginning of the year, the title of the group led by Labriola has lost about 50%, the worst of the Ftse Mib. On average, the consensus gathered by Bloomberg indicates for Tim a target price of € 0.35 with a potential upside of over 59%. Also the consensus of analysts on Bloomberg indicates 37.5% of opinions for Telecom Italia Buy, 54.2% Hold, while 8.3% say Sell.