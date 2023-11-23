PianoSicuro Annuity Savings System: Opinions on the Policy

Independent Financial Advisor and Co-Founder of Affari Miei

November 22, 2023

If you are looking for more information about insurance PianoSicuro Annuity Savings System proposed by Allianz you are in the right place because today we will try to analyze in detail all its characteristics, costs, advantages and disadvantages and at the end of the analysis you will also find my opinions about it.

We will try to think from a more general perspective and better understand whether investing in insurance could be a choice convenient oppure no.

Let’s start!

This article talks about:

Allianz: a brief presentation

Before starting with the detailed analysis of the product’s characteristics, I would like to introduce you to the institute that offers the product, namely Allianz.

Allianz Italia is one of the main Italian insurers and is part of the Allianz SE group.

It is one of the world leaders in the insurance and asset management sectors.

It has more than 122 million customers in over 70 countries. In Italy it is the second insurance market for the group after Germany. In Italy there are more than 8 million customers, who are served thanks to a multi-channel distribution network made up of over 25 thousand agents, local collaborators and financial advisors.

In 2021 Allianz SpA acquired the P&C company Aviva Italia, which was then renamed Allianz Viva.

Here you will find all the investments proposed by Allianz if you are interested in discovering other investment methods.

The characteristics of Allianz PianSicuro Annuity Savings System

This product is alife insurance with profit sharing.

The contract is for whole life and is designed for those who are looking for a certain income for life.

It is a product suitable for those between 40 and 65 years old, and is able to ensure an annuity that is paid with certainty for the first 10 years and then becomes an annuity.

The product also protects your loved ones because in the event of your passing, the annuity will be paid to the beneficiaries designated by you.

The objective of the contract is to grow the capital during the accumulation plan and subsequently to receive a life annuity that can be revalued annually.

Find out what kind of investor you are

I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what type of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected based on your starting situation:

>> Get Started Now

The accumulation phase

Let’s therefore say that in fact the investment takes place through an accumulation plan, which refers to the period of payment of the premiums. This period can be set between a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 25 years.

The minimum amount of the plan is €1,200 per year, while the maximum amount is €24,000 per year.

The performances

Now let’s see what the main performances related to the product are.

We have two possibilities:

Life benefit: in the event of the insured’s life at the end of the accumulation plan, the payment to the designated beneficiaries of an annual lifetime annuity is envisaged, which is revalued every year, and which will be paid in deferred installments according to the installment plan chosen by the policyholder. When the annuity is paid, it cannot be redeemed and therefore it will not be possible to request its liquidation in the form of capital;

Benefit in the event of death: if the insured were to die before the start of the payment of the annuity, then the payment will be made in favor of the designated beneficiaries and the amount will be equal to the conversion into capital of the revalued annuity up to the date of death.

Then there is also the capital option: at the end of the accumulation plan the insured can request the conversion of the annuity benefit into capital if he wishes to have the accrued amount immediately.

The prize

The contract provides for the payment of a annual bonus planthe duration of which is chosen by the policyholder at the time of signing the insurance proposal between a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 25 years, taking into account the age of the insured.

The amount of the annual premium is determined on the basis of the insured annuity benefit, on the basis of the duration of the payment plan and on the basis of the age of the insured.

It is important to remember that the amount of the annual premium is constant, and cannot be changed during the contract.

We have already seen the amounts in the previous section.

Payment can be made by bank transfer, check, postal order or debit/credit card.

The duration of the contract

The contract is a whole lifetherefore its duration coincides with the life of the insured, unless the death of the insured occurs during the disbursement of the annuity and before 10 years have passed from the start of disbursement of the same.

Separate management

We have not yet said where the prize money will be invested.

They will be invested in the separate management of Allianz, named after Allianz Vitariv. This offers stable returns over time and also capital protection.

Being a product designed for people close to retirement, it invests in a separate management capable of guaranteeing low but certain returns with limited risk.

The profile of risk of the product is in fact classified as 2 on a scale ranging from 1 to 7.

If you want to delve deeper and learn more about separate management, you can do it here.

Who is the product designed for?

As we have already mentioned, the contract is aimed at those who are receiving average returns with at least a time horizon 15 years. The investor to whom the product is aimed has a low risk appetite and possesses modest financial knowledge.

Revocation and withdrawal

You can revoke the insurance proposal until receiving notification of the conclusion of the contract.

You can too withdraw from the contract, within 30 days from the date of receipt of the communication of completion of the same, by registered mail with return receipt

The ransom

The contractor can also to redeem o suspend the payment of premiums, keeping the contract in force for a reduced benefit, provided that the first three years of premium have been paid.

Il redemption valueuntil the end of the accumulation plan, is given by the sum of the conversion into capital:

of the revalued annuity up to January 1st immediately preceding the date of the redemption request; of the initial annuity shares established for each individual premium paid in the period of time between the date of the redemption request and the immediately preceding January 1st.

To exercise the right of redemption you will have to pay fees costs (the cost for redemption) which decreases according to the annual premiums paid in full, as follows:

Fully paid premium annuities 3: surrender charge 6%; Fully paid premium annuities 4: surrender charge 5%; 5 fully paid premium years: surrender charge 4%; 6 fully paid premium years: surrender charge 3%; 7 fully paid premium years: surrender charge 2%; 8 fully paid premium years: surrender charge 1%; From the ninth year onwards: 0%.

Costs

As with any other investment instrument, i costs they are one of, if not the most important part to consider. They impact the returns and consequently the result of your investment.

In this case, issuing costs are not foreseen for the initial prize, nor are receipt costs for subsequent prizes.

I entry costs they are equal to 6.50% of the premiums paid and are already included in the premiums paid.

I exit costs are not applied.

I current management costs are equal to 1.50% of the value of the investment per year.

I transaction costs are not expected.

Opinions of Affari Miei on the PianoSicuro Rendita Savings System

This product designed to obtain a annuity capable of guaranteeing capital available for life, it is the solution designed for those who wish to ensure an annual income that can be revalued in order to maintain their lifestyle unchanged.

During the disbursement period the annuity can grow over time, and can never decrease, so there is a certainty of having the money.

The question we need to ask ourselves is whether it is actually worth opting for this product or not.

Is it convenient?

With this policy you ensure a capital as an annuity and in the event of death you also protect your beneficiaries, taking into account however that you will have to settle for limited returns.

There are products on the market that do the same things with less cost and, above all, with fewer constraints for you.

Since you find yourself paying the premium by choosing its frequency and amounts, you might think about building a PAC yourself, a capital accumulation plan, choosing the instruments in which to invest yourself and thus having greater margin for manoeuvre.

Obviously these are my opinions: in my opinion investing using insurance is not efficient and you risk finding yourself paying exaggerated and too high costs for your investment and what your return will then be.

If you want to know in general what I think about this type of product you can read:

If you get tired of reading, you can quickly listen to my opinion on video:

Personally I can’t tell you if it’s an investment convenient for you or not since I don’t know you and above all I don’t know your financial situation.

As I already told you before, however, an investment of this type presents significant critical issues and above all also very high costs.

In this specific case, pay the 6,50% sui premiums paid it’s really a lot!

Let’s say that if you are looking for a pre-packaged product into which you can pay the money and then not worry about it anymore until the annuity is paid, it could also be a suitable product for you, but if instead you want to study and understand something more I really recommend you get trained. to gain awareness and make more profitable choices for you.

Additional helpful resources

I close this analysis by inviting you to consult these guides, suitable for starting your investment journey:

Have a good continuation!

