Piantedosi “deserted” the presentation of the book by Bisignani-Madron

Poster The powerful at the time of Giorgia

Piantedosi misses the presentation of the book “The powerful in the time of Giorgia” by Bisignani-Madron

There was great expectation for Friday 21 July in Avellino, where, at the press club in Corso Vittorio Emanuele, the book by Luigi Bisignani and Paolo Madron was to be presented “The powerful at the time of Giorgia“.

Guest of excellence should have been the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi. Also present was the Honorable Gianfranco Rotondi, the last Christian Democrat in Parliament. It’s a pity that the presentation was skipped because the Minister of the Interior chose to back out at the last minute. The reason? The continuous internal controversies on the opportunity to be present at the story of a book that shoots balls and chains on the premier and on his government.

A long-awaited appointment to understand what is happening in the palaces of Roman power in this very hot summer, not only due to the high temperatures. But that won’t be there. The journalist Paolo Madron was furious, who indulged in a laconic comment on Facebook: “It’s a regime”.

The words of Gianfranco Rotondi

“The presentation of the book ‘The powerful at the time of Giorgia’, scheduled in Avellino on Friday 21 July at 1830, with the participation of Minister Matteo Piantedosi, has been canceled and postponed to September. Overbooking can also be a problem: we had booked a room of moderate capacity, imagining that the presentation of a book in July was not a mass event. We received ten times more applications than the number of places available at the Avellino press club. And therefore we decided to postpone it in September the event: same speakers, same moderator, with the presence of the authors, in a more capacious location. We apologize to our friends for the inconvenience, the appointment has only been postponed”.

The post on Facebook in which Paolo Madron announces the cancellation of the presentation of the book “The powerful in the time of Giorgia”

