Piantedosi dismantles the special protection: “Only 5% permits create jobs”

Piantedosi on migrants: “Yes to humanitarian obligations but also to constitutional ones”

Minister Matteo Piantedosi clarified the government’s position on the special protection for migrants during the conference organized by the Coisp police union: “I am convinced that parliamentary work will be able to find the right point of balance between respect for humanitarian and constitutional obligations, but at the same time without debasing the high value of a legal institution, transforming certain institutions into a surreptitious mechanism for avoiding access to stay in the national territory”. The interior minister began with these words during the question timeto then make a comparison – risky or at least inappropriate according to some – with the management ofexodus of Ukrainian refugees: “The declaration of a state of emergency for the management of migratory flows did not mean ideologically qualifying the problems we are experiencing, of managing the phenomenon of you landas an emergency in the negative sense of the term”.

Just about that Planted he then argued: “Recourse was made to the state of emergency also for Ukrainian refugees to have tools for managing the phenomenon that can also be adapted to the strong concentrated impact of the arrivals of people for the purposes of the humanitarian aspects of reception. The minister then concludes the space for questions with a very pragmatic example: “If 5-6 thousand arrive in a weekend, I challenge anyone with ordinary tools to find suitable accommodation within a few hours”.

