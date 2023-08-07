Home » Piantedosi: “Dossieraggio? Now stricter controls and rotations at the top”
Piantedosi: “Dossieraggio? Now stricter controls and rotations at the top”

Interior Minister Piantedosi during the press conference

Piantedosi: “The controversies on the Bologna massacre are instrumental. The neo-fascist responsibilities are clear”

The government Melons he has to deal with the controversy aroused by the declarations of the Region’s head of communication Lazio on the massacre of Bolognaright-hand man of the president Rocca denied the neo-fascist matrix and this unleashed a storm with Prime Minister Meloni who would have asked for the resignation of Marcello De Angelis. Now the Minister of the Interior has also returned to the subject Planted: “I have repeatedly said publicly – explains the owner of the Interior Ministry to Corriere della Sera – that the established matrix it is the one referring exclusively to the judicial truth, which has given us an incontrovertible responsibility of militant characters in terrorism neo-fascist of those years. I clearly referred to the judicial truth. Every instrumental polemic on this moment is the work of those who claim to have exclusive indignation with respect to one of the most painful and shameful pages of our history. Each of us has a decades-long history that speaks for itself.”

Piantedosi also addresses the issue of dossierafter the case raised by the defense minister Crosetti involving a non-commissioned officer of the Finance Guard for the alleged blackmailing of politicians and VIPs regarding secret files and the leak: “I am certain – continues the minister to Corriere – that the magistrates will go all the way to shed light on the matter. A dossier gathering activity aimed at influencing political life, if confirmed, would be an unacceptable destabilizing activity“.

Read also: Bologna massacre, Meloni wants De Angelis to resign. But the Dx is split

Read also: Survey, Elly Schlein does not score the blow: Pd still below 20%

