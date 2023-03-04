Pressing on Piantedosi, possible resignation with the arrival of Lollobrigida?

The pressure on Matteo Piantedosi rises. According to Repubblica, the hypothesis of resignation is also making headway. Here is how the newspaper directed by Maurizio Molinari recounts his situation: “He pretends nothing has happened, he continues to spin like a top around Europe, large security demonstrations on the square that the government is ready to organize around him. But Matteo Piantedosi he is a minister on the grill, and he is cooking over a low heat, his watchful eye on every glance he catches, his ear attentive to the rumors of resignation that have been galloping ever since the new secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein put the load of ninety on the request already advanced by others in the opposition. Giorgia Meloni’s silence worries him, as do the sorties of colleagues such as Lollobrigida, Balboni, unexpected voices in the request for clarification on the Cutro tragedy”.

According to Repubblica and not only Lollobrigida could take his place. Meanwhile, writes La Stampa, controversy over the hypothesis of the “ignored” weather alert. La Stampa gives an account of the “first step not known until yesterday: at 11.37 pm the Finance of Vibo Valentia contacts the Port Authority of Reggio Calabria. They ask if they are aware of the content of the report from the Eagle (i.e. from Frontex) adding that there was one of their units at sea (V5006), leaving Crotone and planned until 6 am, which would have awaited the arrival of the target. Reggio Calabria transmits its willingness to notify Roccella and Crotone (where there are suitable vehicles to also leave with stormy seas), but on the phone the local finance branch specifies that for the moment “the activity is managed by the Gdf””.

Controversy over the weather alert

According to La Stampa, “so the point is clear: it was a law enforcement (maritime police) mission and not a Sar (rescue). The crux seems to be all here and to tell the truth it sounds like a further divergence of reconstructions between the two interlocutors “. Repubblica instead focuses on another obscure point, linked “to the official weather report issued by the Air Force at 6 pm on February 25th. There are 5 hours left before the Frontex alert. It reads: «Northern Ionian, wind force 7, very rough sea increasing». The Meteomar dispatch already outlined at that time «and valid until 6 the following morning» prohibitive conditions precisely in that macro-tract of sea. It announced «storm in progress» with seas even force 7.

Then comes the alert from Frontex. As Repubblica explains, “the warning does not mention “signs of danger”, buoyancy is good. But against the light there are some clues: Frontex reports that it has picked up a satellite call that arrives in Turkey from the boat, acknowledges that there is one person on deck, but others could be below deck, also because the portholes in the bow are open and there is “a significant thermal response”. And, continues Repubblica, “despite everything, the conditions for declaring a “SAR event”, the rescue operation that involves the use of Coast Guard vehicles, are not recognized”.

Mantovano: “Done everything due”

“From the reconstruction, it emerges that no alarm has been raised. And instead for days I’ve been reading a thesis in some newspapers that basically says: it’s you who didn’t want to save those lives. This, let me tell you, is madness. But are we crazy?”. Alfredo Mantovano, undersecretary to the Prime Minister, in an interview with Repubblica rejects the accusations against the government on the Crotone shipwreck.

“The point – continues Mantovano in response to a note on the words of Minister Piantedosi – is not whether I would have said more or less what the minister said. The point is not his tone. The point is whether any signal has been sent of alarm: as far as I know, no”.

“Frontex has not sounded any alarm. What does their report say? That there is a vessel with a person visible indicates the possibility that there may be others alongside: this is not an alarm, it also applies if it were a normal pleasure boat, otherwise we would have to intervene for each vessel” explains the undersecretary to the presidency of the Council. And the coast guard did not move before “because the sea conditions worsened later, just before the shipwreck”. “That there was no alarm is demonstrated by the fact that the aircraft that collects the photos did not continue to follow that boat after sending the communication” continues Mantovano’s explanation, who also replies to the doubts of the Coast Guard commander: “if he knows tell the magistrates something. I think the investigators have collected the papers and are listening to some people”.

As for the controversy over the presence or absence of Minister Salvini in Parliament, “anyone who intervenes in Parliament will do so for the entire government and taking into account the whole picture” concludes the undersecretary.

De Micheli: “Toninelli had bowed to Salvini”

Still on the subject of migrants, both Repubblica and La Stampa interviewed Paola De Micheli, former dem minister of Infrastructure. “As Minister of Infrastructure, I wrote a policy act that incorporated the changes to the international navigation code for sea rescue. With my provision, there was total legal coverage also by Italy on the international procedures already applied in any case. The guiding star was: rescue operations must take place under any conditions,” De Micheli told Repubblica.

Then a criticism of his predecessor Toninelli of the Five Star Movement: “Look, the point is not so much legal. It is that Salvini was in charge of the yellow-green government and therefore the Infrastructure department lacked autonomy. The example of the Gregoretti ship is valid for everyone, to tell about the type of relationships that there were in that executive and how the inputs were Salvinian and were carried out “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

