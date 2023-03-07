Piantedosi resignation? “Bullshit”, Meloni ready for reprisals against immobile Europe. that’s how

“The indiscretions that appeared in some press organs relating to a summons to Palazzo Chigi of the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, and to alleged differences on the internal line of the Government on immigration, are literally invented and therefore devoid of any foundation”. A note from Palazzo Chigi silenced the rumors in the press, which the newspapers were full of this morning, about a possible step backwards by Interior Minister Piantedosi.

A government source at the highest level and very close to Giorgia Meloni literally talks about “stupid bullshit” commenting on the various hypotheses that are being read these days, including the transfer of the owner of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, the prime minister’s brother-in-law and in fact the number two of the Brothers of Italy, to the Viminale to perhaps make way for a Northern League member like Gianmarco Centinaio to Agricultural Policies. Will Piantedosi stay where he is now? “Sure”, replies the government source sharply, confirming Saturday’s words to Affaritaliani.it of the deputy prime minister Matthew Salvini.

The minister explained well the position of the relative majority party Adolfo Urso: “It is clear that in that moment of great emotion some words may have appeared inappropriate but what counts are the actions that the government and especially the minister Planted implemented immediately and I think this is acceptable not by the majority but I think by the citizens and this will also be seen in the subsequent steps in Parliament and in the subsequent actions of our government”, said the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy a Sky Tg 24 speaking of the statements of the Minister of the Interior after the shipwreck of Cutro, then underlining: “There is a need for cohesion, Italy is demonstrating it”.

Forward united, therefore, without reshuffles or changes of ministers. If anything, sources from the Brothers of Italy explain, Meloni will use very harsh words against the European Union, totally absent in the Cutro massacre and in helping Italy in the management of migratory flows. Progress was made at the last European Council, but deeds did not follow words. Now the prime minister intends to raise her voice and – they explain from FdI – Italy is ready to use all the weapons it has to force Brussels and its European partners to intervene, for example by not approving the Mes or putting things in the way of the reform of the Stability pact. Or, again, questioning what the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde is doing, who has just confirmed a new rate hike of 50 basis points also in March. Her move that France and above all Germany likes but that massacres Italian businesses and families.

