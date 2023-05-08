Piazza Affari (+0.3%) slightly positive, leap of Mps

There was little movement for Piazza Affari and the other European stock exchanges, while London was closed for holidays and Wall Street was slightly down. The Ftse Mib archives trades up by 0.3% to 27,426 points with Mps (+5.8%) at the top. Supporting the Sienese bank’s stock on the day of the board meeting on the accounts are above all the rumors on the Treasury’s willingness to sell a stake.

Cnh is also well tuned (+2.6%), in the wake of the quarterly broadcast on Friday. Among the best also Nexi (+1.5%), Hera (+1.4%), Intesa Sanpaolo (+1.3%), Bper (+1.3%) and Banco Bpm (+1.3%) , which today approved its first quarter results. On the other hand, the pharmaceuticals Diasorin (-2.3%) and Recordati (-0.9%) were down, as well as Interpump (-1.5%), Inwit (-1.4%) and Erg (-1.3% ).

A cautious performance for Wall Street, already projected towards the publication of the US inflation report, due out on Wednesday, while the question relating to raising the debt ceiling holds sway.

Yields on the rise on bonds, with the Btp-Bund spread showing little movement at 191 bp and the Italian 10-year bond at 4.23%.

During the day, the Mef announced the launch of the Btp Valore, the new government bond dedicated exclusively to the retail market. The first issue will take place from Monday 5 to Friday 9 June, will have a duration of four years, a loyalty bonus and periodic coupons at pre-established increasing rates.

On Forex, euro/dollar stable at 1.102 while oil (Brent) is recovering again and is approaching 77 dollars a barrel after three consecutive weeks of decline.