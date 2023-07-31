Piazza Affari (+0.5%) among the best in Europe

Closure in no particular order for the European stock exchanges, in the first session of an eighth full of macroeconomic insights. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib ends up 0.5% at 29,644 points. Among the big names, money on Leonardo (+3.7%), which reversed course after the negative start in the wake of the accounts. Unicredit (+2.5%) also performed well after the results of the bank stress tests, A2A (+1.9%) and Erg (+1.9%). Amplifon (-2.1%), Inwit (-1.8%) and Saipem (-1.6%) are down.

Data on eurozone inflation was released in the morning, slowing down to 5.3% but with the core index stubbornly stable at 5.5%, far from the ECB target. The GDP, on the other hand, recorded an expansion of 0.3% on the cyclical basis and 0.6% on an annual basis, above expectations.

In Italy, the consumer price index slowed down to 6.0% (6.4% in the harmonized one) while the economy contracted by 0.3% in the second quarter and grew by 0.6% yoy, disappointing analysts.

Tomorrow the European PMI manufacturing indices and the US ISM will be published, as well as job openings in the US. All this while waiting for the American job report on Friday, carefully monitored from a Fed perspective. Focus also on the quarterly reports from Apple and Amazon due out on Thursday with the markets closed.

On Forex, the euro/dollar remains above 1.1 while the dollar/yen recovered to 142 after the BoJ announced an unscheduled purchase of bonds.

Among raw materials, oil (Brent) remains above 84 dollars a barrel, with the market supported by demand and OPEC+ production cuts.

The yields on European bonds showed little change, with the Btp-Bund spread practically stable at 160 bp and the Italian 10-year bond at 4.09%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

