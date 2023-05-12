Piazza Affari (+0.9%) pink jersey in the Old Continent

Milan closes at the top of the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib up 0.9% to 27,347 points. Among the big caps of Piazza Affari, Leonardo (+4%), Pirelli (+3.2%) and Cnh (+3%) are gaining ground in particular, while Iveco in particular falls back (-2.05%).

Meanwhile, Wall Street fares weak following indications from the University of Michigan consumer sentiment report. The general index fell to 57.7 points in May, but above all the long-term inflation forecasts unexpectedly increased.

Yields on the rise on bonds, with the Btp-Bund spread showing little movement in the 190 bp area and the Italian 10-year bond rising to 4.16%. All this before the decision on Italy’s rating by Fitch, which could revise the outlook downwards after confirming the BBB rating with a stable outlook last November.

On Forex, the euro/dollar weakens to 1.086 while among raw materials, oil (Brent) slips back below 75 dollars a barrel.

Overall, it was a cautious week for markets, aided by some mixed macroeconomic data, renewed tensions on US regional banks and the political stalemate on raising the US debt ceiling, which raises fears of a historic default of USA.

The next eighth will be devoid of appointments, among which US retail sales, the second reading on the eurozone’s GDP and final inflation in April stand out, as well as numerous interventions by central bankers. Moody’s verdict on the Italian rating will arrive at the end of the week.