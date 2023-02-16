Milan stands out among the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib up by 1.2% to 27,853 points. In Piazza Affari the performance of Tenaris stands out (+4.8%) after the excellent results of the fourth quarter and the convincing outlook for the first half. Pirelli also did well (+4.2%) after the Chinese shareholder Sinochem denied that he wanted to sell his 37% stake. Conversely, Unipol (-0.6%) and Generali (-0.5%) closed slightly lower.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread remained substantially unchanged at 185 basis points with the Italian ten-year yield at 4.32%. On Forex, the euro/dollar exchange rate fell below 1.07 and the dollar/yen in the 134 area. Oil moved little, with Brent at 85.5 dollars a barrel, following the sharp increase in US weekly inventories (over 16 million barrels) highlighted by EIA data.

Wall Street down after January US producer price data showed a slower-than-expected slowdown (from 6.5% to 6%, with core data slowing from 5.8% to 5.4%) , in line with what emerged from the consumer prices released in recent days. Additionally, retail sales posted the largest increase in nearly two years, fueling the prospect of continued upward pressure on prices and bolstering the case from more hawkish Fed members.

Among these, Loretta Mester, head of the central bank in Cleveland, according to which it would have been appropriate to raise rates by 50 bp in February. Mester reiterated that inflation remains too high and the cost of money must rise above 5% and remain there for a certain amount of time to cool the rise in prices. Data on weekly US jobless claims also came out during the day, substantially unchanged from the previous week and equal to 194,000.

In Europe, the Economic Bulletin of the ECB was released, which confirmed the Governing Council’s intention to raise rates at a constant pace and keep them at sufficiently restrictive levels to bring inflation back to 2%, as recalled yesterday by Christine Lagarde. The European Parliament, on the other hand, has asked for the rate adjustment to take place in a more gradual and balanced manner, given the high level of uncertainty.

Fabio Panetta said raising borrowing costs in small increments would allow for a more fine-tuning, as tightening begins to curb economic activity. Philip Lane, chief economist at the ECB, added that much of the impact on inflation of the recent tightening has yet to materialise.