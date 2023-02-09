Positive day for the shares of the Old Continent and for Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib up by 1.3% to 27,503 points. Unicredit (+4.1%), Stellantis (+3.7%) and Iveco (+2.7%) stand out on the main Milanese list. Diasorin (-2.3%), Saipem (-1.7%) and Telecom Italia (-1.6%) also fell.

Positive Mediobanca (+1.5%) after the half-year results which highlight a record profit, Azimut little move (-0.3%) after the January collection data while Buzzi gains 2% in the wake of the preliminary sales numbers of the 2022. Banca Generali substantially unchanged (-0.1%) after the accounts. Also on the calendar today are the Boards of Enel and Unipol.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread contracted to 182 basis points with the Italian 10-year yield down to 4.12%. On Forex, the euro/dollar rises slightly to 1.075 while among commodities oil is losing ground again, with Brent in the area of ​​84 dollars a barrel.

Wall Street rose modestly, supported by technological megacaps and the positive accounts of Disney and Pepsi. Walt Disney also approved a restructuring plan that includes 7,000 job cuts and cost savings of $5.5 billion.

From the macro agenda came the data on claims for unemployment benefits in the United States, up for the first time in six weeks (+13,000 to 196,000), albeit at historically low levels, underlining the resilience of the labor market despite growing economic uncertainty.