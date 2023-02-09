Home Business Piazza Affari (+1.3%) and the other European stock exchanges did well, focus on quarterly reports
Positive day for the shares of the Old Continent and for Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib up by 1.3% to 27,503 points. Unicredit (+4.1%), Stellantis (+3.7%) and Iveco (+2.7%) stand out on the main Milanese list. Diasorin (-2.3%), Saipem (-1.7%) and Telecom Italia (-1.6%) also fell.

Positive Mediobanca (+1.5%) after the half-year results which highlight a record profit, Azimut little move (-0.3%) after the January collection data while Buzzi gains 2% in the wake of the preliminary sales numbers of the 2022. Banca Generali substantially unchanged (-0.1%) after the accounts. Also on the calendar today are the Boards of Enel and Unipol.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread contracted to 182 basis points with the Italian 10-year yield down to 4.12%. On Forex, the euro/dollar rises slightly to 1.075 while among commodities oil is losing ground again, with Brent in the area of ​​84 dollars a barrel.

Wall Street rose modestly, supported by technological megacaps and the positive accounts of Disney and Pepsi. Walt Disney also approved a restructuring plan that includes 7,000 job cuts and cost savings of $5.5 billion.

From the macro agenda came the data on claims for unemployment benefits in the United States, up for the first time in six weeks (+13,000 to 196,000), albeit at historically low levels, underlining the resilience of the labor market despite growing economic uncertainty.

