European stock markets closed higher, with the Ftse Mib up 1.3% to 27,213 points. Purchases in particular on Enel (+3.3%), Unicredit (+2.8%) and Leonardo (+2.7%), while Moncler (-1.5%), Cnh (-1.2%) retreat and Interpump (-1.2%).

Wall Street was uncertain after weekly jobless claims data signaled a still relatively strong job market, despite some signs of weakening. The data precedes tomorrow’s job report, which should show an increase of around 230,000 payrolls in March and an unemployment rate still at historic lows at 3.6%.

The report will be carefully evaluated by the Fed for the next monetary policy decisions and operators are hoping for a reading that can support an early end to the monetary tightening cycle.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has forecast global economic growth to slow to below 3% in 2023, with it stabilizing at around 3% over the next five years.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread remains in the 183 basis point area, with the Italian 10-year bond stable at 4.01%. On Forex, euro/dollar just above 1.09 while among raw materials oil maintains its recent gains, with Brent close to 85 dollars a barrel.

It should be remembered that the European stock exchanges will be closed tomorrow and Monday, while Wall Street will only stop tomorrow. Next week, focus on US, German and French inflation, as well as China‘s trade balance and US retail sales. Also worth following are the minutes of the Fomc and some speeches by members of the Fed and the ECB. The American quarterly season will kick off on Friday, with the accounts of JPMorgan and Citigroup. Finally, curiosity about the Bank of Canada meeting, which could put the restrictive cycle on hold while leaving rates unchanged at 4.5%.