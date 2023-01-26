Positive day for the European stock exchanges, in particular Piazza Affari. In closing, the Ftse Mib stands out among the continental lists with a rise of 1.3% to 26,217 points, driven by financials and by Stm (+8.2%).

The semiconductor maker released its fourth-quarter 2022 results and 2023 guidance higher than analysts’ expectations, estimating revenues between $16.8 and $17.8 billion. Purchases on Unicredit (+2.8%), Finecobank (+2.5%) and Bper (+2.1%), while Campari (-2.8%), Erg (-1.5%) and Italgas are down (-1.2%).

Widespread sales on bonds, where the Btp-Bund spread widens again above 180 basis points, with the Italian ten-year yield above 4%. Euro/dollar down slightly to 1.086 while oil returns to rise with Brent at 87.6 dollars a barrel.

As regards the macroeconomic agenda, in Italy, business confidence recorded the third consecutive monthly improvement in January, driven by services and industry, exceeding the 2022 average. Consumer sentiment, on the other hand, has returned to decline after two consecutive months of growth, mainly due to a negative evolution of opinions on the personal situation.

Overseas, above-expected data on US GDP for the fourth quarter was released, up 2.9%, despite some signs of a slowdown in consumption. Claims for unemployment benefits fell to 186,000, confirming the solidity of the labor market. Important data for next week’s Fed meeting, which should slow the pace of tightening with a hike of only 25 basis points.

Meanwhile Wall Street travels in contrast, with a focus also on macro data, monetary policy and quarterly data. Tesla shines (+8.6%) after the accounts and the announcement of Musk on a production target of 2 million vehicles in the year. Bad instead Ibm (-4.5%) after the accounts that show cash flows lower than expected.