Home » Piazza Affari (-1.8%) and European stock markets are down
Business

Piazza Affari (-1.8%) and European stock markets are down

by admin
Piazza Affari (-1.8%) and European stock markets are down

Closing in the red for Europe, while Wall Street continues to retreat in the aftermath of the Fed. On Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib lost 1.8% and ended at 28,708 points, with sales in particular on Recordati (-5.3 %), Hera (-4.8%) and Ferrari (-4.7%). Bucking the trend were Unicredit (+2.45%), also supported yesterday by the buyback announcement and the words of CEO Orcel, and Banco Bpm (+1.6%).

President Powell’s restrictive tone and the projections of US central bank officials fuel the prospect of higher rates, with a further increase this year, for longer, with a lower probability of cuts in 2024.

Today the Bank of England kept the cost of money unchanged at 5.25% and there is a feeling among analysts that the restrictive cycle may be over, barring any negative surprises from the data. Tomorrow, however, it will be the Bank of Japan’s turn.

From the macro agenda came the weekly data on requests for unemployment benefits in the USA, decreasing to 201 thousand, and consumer confidence in the Eurozone, decreasing to -17.8 points. The US super index recorded its seventeenth consecutive decline.

Among raw materials, oil is regaining its share, with Brent back at 94 dollars a barrel, after Russia’s ban on fuel exports. On Forex, the euro/dollar stands at 1.066 while the pound slips to 1.23 dollars. In the bond sector, the BTP-Bund spread widened to 180 basis points, with the Italian ten-year bond rising to 4.54%.

See also  Ford announces key agreements to supply lithium-based products

You may also like

Mao Xiaoling Liquor Chocolate Soaring in Popularity: In-Demand...

Barclay Twins: The Rise and Fall of the...

LUMA Energy Requests Four Cent Increase in Energy...

Audi Q4 e-tron, the autonomy exceeds 560 kilometers....

Major U.S. Stock Indexes Close Down as Tech...

G7 sanctions against Russia – Oligarch task force:...

Stock market, Fed effect on Europe. Piazza Affari...

Transforming Road Logistics: How Shandong Hi-Speed Manyi Logistics...

Walmart to Cut Hours and Close Stores Earlier,...

Marelli, the redundancies after the closure of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy