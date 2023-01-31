On a slow day for the European stock exchanges, the Ftse Mib closed at the top of the continental lists, reporting a gain of 1% to 26,599 points.

Towing the Milanese index are the banks and in particular Unicredit (+12.3%), which takes the stage after a record quarterly. The accounts for the 2022 full year of the Piazza Gae Aulenti institute are the best of the decade, with a Group net profit of €5.2 billion. In addition, the bank increased the distribution of capital to shareholders by 40%, with a total amount of €5.25 billion in dividends and share buybacks.

Purchases also on Bper (+3.6%), Intesa Sanpaolo (+2.8%) and Banco Bpm (+2.7%), while Recordati (-2.7%), Leonardo (-1.7% ) and Ferrari (-1.5%).

On the bond front, the Btp-Bund spread stood at 185 basis points, with the Italian ten-year yield down to 4.13%. Among currencies, the euro/dollar returns to 1.086 while among raw materials oil regains its share, with Brent once again above 85 dollars a barrel.

Meanwhile, Wall Street is traveling up on the eve of the Fed’s resolutions and as the quarterly season continues. The US central bank will raise rates by 25 basis points, slowing the pace compared to the previous 50 bp tightening, but attention will be directed above all to the tones of the president Jerome Powell to understand the institution’s next moves. Thursday will be the turn of the ECB and the BoE, from which another increase of 50 basis points is expected, as well as more indications on the future.

Meanwhile, today’s macro data showed marginal growth in the eurozone’s GDP (+0.1%) in the fourth quarter, allaying fears of a recession. Italy reported a decline of 0.1% but the International Monetary Fund has raised its growth estimates for our economy to +0.6% in 2023, compared to +0.7% in the euro area and + 2.9% globally.