Piazza Affari (-2.4%) black shirt in Europe

The stalemate in the negotiations on raising the debt ceiling continues to weigh on market sentiment, holding back Wall Street and European stock markets. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closed down by 2.4% at 26,524 points, trailing the Old Continent. Sales of most of the Italian blue chips, in particular Mps (-7.1%), Stm (-5.4%), Pirelli (-5%) and Leonardo (-5%).

Mediobanca goes against the trend (+1.9%) after the approval of the guidelines of the 2023-2026 plan, which provides for shareholder remuneration of 3.7 billion over three years. Prysmian also holds above parity (+0.5%) in the wake of the positive indications provided by the top management during the meetings with the financial community these days.

The minutes of the Fed are expected in the evening, which could reveal concern for credit conditions, reinforcing the thesis of a pause in interest rate hikes in June. Meanwhile, however, economists are not ruling out a recession in the United States, regardless of reaching an agreement on debt to avoid default. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated the risk of a default on June 1, adding that an agreement is possible.

The April data on inflation in the United Kingdom arrived from the macro agenda, still well above expectations at 8.7% per annum, albeit down from 10.1% in March. Core prices even accelerated by 6.2% to 6.8% annually, putting pressure on the BoE. The German Ifo index on business expectations worsened (to 91.7 points, against 93 estimated), due to the problems in the manufacturing sector.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread is confirmed in the 186 bp area with the Italian ten-year yield at 4.32%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar moved little at 1.076 while among raw materials, oil (Brent) is back above 78 dollars a barrel, after the sharp drop in American stocks that emerged from the Eia data.