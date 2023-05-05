Piazza Affari (+2.5%) pink jersey in Europe, Tim flies to +8.1%

Positive ending for Piazza Affari and the other European stock exchanges, also supported by the positive performance of Wall Street. The Ftse Mib stands out among the continental lists with an increase of 2.5% to 27,348 points, with purchases on Unicredit (+4.9%), Saipem (+6.1%) in the wake of the recovery of oil and Telecom Italia ( +8.1%) after rumors of an opening by the MEF to a possible joint offer for the network from Cdp-Macquarie and KKR. Only Moncler (-0.2%) is below par (-0.2%), despite the figures above expectations which however did not impress analysts.

Overseas, progress of around 1.5% for the US indices, thanks to Apple’s positive quarterly performance and the recovery of regional banks, which relieves the tensions of recent days on the sector.

Data on the stars and stripes labor market were released during the day, showing an increase beyond the estimates of new hires (253,000) and an unemployment rate unexpectedly down to 3.4%. Signs of resilience that risk fueling inflationary pressures on wages, reinforcing the idea that the Fed can keep rates at restrictive levels for a long time.

The bank raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points this week in what analysts say could be the latest tightening of the tightening cycle. The ECB has also raised rates by the same amount, but in this case it is clear that there will be more adjustments before the break.

Yields on the rise on bonds, especially on shorter maturities with the US two-year up by almost 15 bp to 3.93%. The Btp-Bund spread remains in the 190 bp area, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.19%. On Forex, euro/dollar moved little at 1.1 while oil (Brent) recovered 3.5% and returned above 75 dollars a barrel, but remained down for the third consecutive week due to uncertainties on global demand.