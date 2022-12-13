Cautious opening for the European stock exchanges and for Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib up by 0.3% to 24,370 points.

Highlights Banco Bpm (+4.3%), after the Enasarco Foundation purchased 29,850,000 ordinary shares of the institute, equal to approximately 1.97% of the share capital, through a ‘reverse accelerated bookbuilding’ procedure aimed exclusively to qualified investors and foreign institutional investors. The consideration for the purchase of the shares is equal to 3.40 euro per share, for a total outlay of approximately 101.5 million, and settlement of the transaction will take place on December 15th.

Money on Tenaris (+2.7%) and Unicredit (+1.5%), while the utilities A2A (-1.2%), Terna (-1%) and Hera (-0.9%) are trading downwards . Meanwhile, the Competition and Market Authority has launched seven investigations and adopted seven precautionary measures against Enel, Eni, Hera, A2A, Edison, Acea and Engie for alleged illegitimate unilateral changes in the price of electricity and gas supplies natural.

The cautious opening of the European indices follows the mixed morning of the Asian markets, with Hong Kong up +0.7% after the decision of the authorities to remove some restrictions imposed to stem the infections from Covid.

Positive closure yesterday on Wall Street, awaiting data on consumer prices for November due out today, which according to expectations should show a slowdown to 7.3% from 7.7% the previous month.

Furthermore, the Fomc, the monetary policy arm of the Fed, meets today and will announce the decision on rates tomorrow evening. Market expectations are for a rate hike of 50 basis points, after four consecutive tightenings of 75 basis points, which brought the cost of US money to its highest level since 2008, between 3.75% and 4%. Traders’ attention will focus more on the value of the terminal rate and on how long the cost of money will have to remain at restrictive levels to cool down inflation.

On Thursday, however, the ECB will meet, in addition to the Bank of England, the SNB (Swiss National Bank) and the Norges Bank, the central bank of Norway.

On the macro front, in Germany, the final consumer price index for November recorded +10%, in line with the preliminary estimate. The harmonized figure registers +11.3% on an annual basis, like the first reading. On a monthly basis, there is -0.5%, as indicated by the preliminary estimate, compared to +0.9% in September.