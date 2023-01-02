Home Business Piazza Affari accelerates, Ftse Mib returns to 24,000 points
Piazza Affari accelerates, Ftse Mib returns to 24,000 points

A tonic morning for the European stock exchanges and for Piazza Affari, in the first trading session of the new year, which will see London and Wall Street remain closed for holidays. In Milan, the Ftse Mib shows an increase of 1.3% and is back just above the threshold of 24,000 points.

Among the titles in the main list, Saipem (+2.8%), Stellantis (+2.8%), Leonardo (+2.6%) and Iveco (+2.6%) stand out above all. Only Amplifon (-2.6%) and Diasorin (-0.9%) were down.

On the All-Share index, an excellent starting point for Mps (+8.5%), which believes that the doubts about the company’s continuity have been overcome after the 2.5 billion euro capital increase and the implementation of important actions envisaged in the Business Plan 2022-2026.

The data on the manufacturing activity of the main European countries came from the macro agenda. In December, the manufacturing PMI recorded a slight improvement to 48.5 points (from 48.4 in November), however indicating the sixth consecutive deterioration in the state of health of the sector.

The corresponding German indicator recovered to 47.1 points (from 46.2 in November), albeit below the preliminary survey (47.4 points), while the overall eurozone PMI improved from 47.1 to 47 .8 points, confirming the flash estimate.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread rose slightly to 213 basis points, with the Italian 10-year yield down to 4.61%.

