Piazza Affari among the Cinderellas of Europe by capitalization

Have the right scale and hunger for growth allows companies to have a significant overall impact on the economy, as they can create widespread employment and implement a serious ESG policy, they can make investments in innovation and research and development, they can develop a diversified portfolio that protects them from risks and offers opportunities, without forgetting that large companies are a tool of economic diplomacy, supporting the country’s foreign policy and making it more visible. This is what emerges from a new research by Equita, the main independent investment bank in Italy, and Bocconi University, which also underlines how Italy is behind on this challenge.

Analyzing how listed companies contribute to GDP, it emerges that Italy is the country with the lowest figure among the large economies of the Eurozone: in 2021 the capitalization of Borsa Italiana as a percentage of Italian GDP it stood at 43.1%. The same indicator for Germany in 2021 was 61.4%, showing that the Frankfurt Stock Exchange contributed more than half of the country’s total GDP. In France, however, a ratio of 127.8% shows that Euronext Paris was larger than the size of the entire French economy measured by GDP.

The revenues of listed companies

Furthermore, in 2021 i average revenues of listed companies based in Italy were around €1.5 billion, while the same figure was €2.9 billion for France and €2.4 billion for Germany. In particular, in 2021 the revenues of listed companies in Italy represented 32.4% of total GDP, in Germany 67.8%, while in France this figure is 78.2%, therefore more than double the incidence of Italian companies on GDP.

Interesting data are also those on tax revenue and employment. Data from 2021 shows that thetax impact of listed companies on the national economies in which they operate was highest in France, where taxes paid by listed companies accounted for 75% of total tax revenue, followed by Germany with 40.5% and then by Italy, where listed companies contributed only 35.8%.

Employees of listed companies

Observing the weight of the workforce of listed companies out of the total workforce of the three countries, it can be noted that it remained almost stable in the period 2018-2021: in France it was around a third (33.1%), while in Germany it was around 16.1%; Italy showed the lowest score with about 7.1%. In 2021, one in five French households (25.6%) were employed by a listed company. The same figure was 16.1% for German families and only 7.1% for Italian families.

To promote growth and address these problems, the Equita and Bocconi University report moves forward four concrete proposals. First, the support for M&A operations it is “fundamental for building the foundations for consolidation” and “tax incentives can play a decisive role in this process, such as a greater margin of deductibility on merger deficits and a reduction in overall taxation for some years following the acquisition”. Secondly, “the use of the stock market to protect themselves from the risk of excessive and over-indebtedness” and “the goal should be to double the number of listed companies, and the new Euronext home must be used to achieve this goal”.

Thirdly, it is necessary to “promote debate, discussion and growth modeling research to find ways to make the dimensional leap necessary for growth. This may include options for internal growth, building conglomerates or mergers and acquisitions.” Finally, it is necessary to “make full use of European efforts to strengthen i circuits of the capital markets, especially those with a special focus on SMEs (Technical Expert Stakeholder Group on SMEs) and the Italian government’s attempt to revive the Italian market. (Ticker)