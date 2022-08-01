Home Business Piazza Affari and EU Stock Exchanges are preparing to open mixed August
Business

Piazza Affari and EU Stock Exchanges are preparing to open mixed August

by admin
Piazza Affari and EU Stock Exchanges are preparing to open mixed August

The month of August could start in mixed territory for the main European stock exchanges (including Piazza Affari). An opening little moved after closing the month of July up last Friday, recording the best month since November 2020. A week, the past one, which saw the diffusion of numerous American, European and also Italian quarterly but also a series of important macro data arriving from the euro area such as those on GDP.

In the meantime, today’s session started with new updates on the manufacturing front coming from China that disappointed expectations. In particular, this morning the China manufacturing SME index, compiled by Caixin-Markit, was published, which slipped to 50.4 points from the previous 51.7 points in June, below the 51.5 points expected by the analyst consensus. . However, the figure remained above the threshold of 50, the dividing line between the phase of contraction – values ​​below – and expansion – values ​​above. China‘s manufacturing PMI recorded another contraction in July after just one month of expansion in June.

Yesterday, however, still in China, the manufacturing PMI fell to 49 points from the previous 50.2 against the 50.3 points indicated by analysts. Non-manufacturing SMEs, on the other hand, fell to 53.8 points from 54.7 points in July (Bloomberg consensus at 53.9).

Meanwhile, the macro agenda of the first session of August sees the updates on the manufacturing PMI indices of the main economies of the euro zone, but also the unemployment rate for the euro zone in June. In the US, construction spending and the manufacturing ISM index are on the way.

You may also like

The world’s top integrated circuit achievements, the frontier...

Piazza Affari pulls the plus sign in the...

Nezha S is officially launched with a starting...

Know Everything About Senior Citizen Health Insurance and...

Tim on rumors leaving top management: “the company’s...

Zaozidao | Kuaishou launches an exclusive app for...

Ji Krypton 001 July delivery volume increased by...

The central bank launched a 2 billion yuan...

Three departments: Promote the construction of new energy...

Yi Huiman: Improve the Bond Financing Support Mechanism...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy