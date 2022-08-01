The month of August could start in mixed territory for the main European stock exchanges (including Piazza Affari). An opening little moved after closing the month of July up last Friday, recording the best month since November 2020. A week, the past one, which saw the diffusion of numerous American, European and also Italian quarterly but also a series of important macro data arriving from the euro area such as those on GDP.

In the meantime, today’s session started with new updates on the manufacturing front coming from China that disappointed expectations. In particular, this morning the China manufacturing SME index, compiled by Caixin-Markit, was published, which slipped to 50.4 points from the previous 51.7 points in June, below the 51.5 points expected by the analyst consensus. . However, the figure remained above the threshold of 50, the dividing line between the phase of contraction – values ​​below – and expansion – values ​​above. China‘s manufacturing PMI recorded another contraction in July after just one month of expansion in June.

Yesterday, however, still in China, the manufacturing PMI fell to 49 points from the previous 50.2 against the 50.3 points indicated by analysts. Non-manufacturing SMEs, on the other hand, fell to 53.8 points from 54.7 points in July (Bloomberg consensus at 53.9).

Meanwhile, the macro agenda of the first session of August sees the updates on the manufacturing PMI indices of the main economies of the euro zone, but also the unemployment rate for the euro zone in June. In the US, construction spending and the manufacturing ISM index are on the way.