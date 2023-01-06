Positive closing for the European stock exchanges and for Piazza Affari, also supported by the positive trend of Wall Street after the data on employment in December. The Ftse Mib ended up 1.4% at 25,180 points, with purchases in particular of Saipem (+6.2%), Interpump (+2.7%) and Bper (+2.6%). On the other hand, Diasorin (-0.6%) decreased, Mediobanca (-0.1%) and Azimut (-0.1%) made little moves. On bonds, Btp-Bund spread at 200 basis points, with the Italian 10-year yield down to 4.21%.

During the day, attention was mainly focused on macroeconomic data, with the release of the consumer price index in the euro area and the US job report for December.

Inflation in the Eurozone slowed down to 9.2% yoy, but with the core figure accelerating to 5.2%. Numbers that should not change the restrictive strategy of the ECB, from which operators continue to expect two rate hikes of 50 bp in the February and March meetings.

In the US, 223,000 new jobs were created in December, higher than the 203,000 expected by analysts. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, versus an expected 3.7%, from 3.6% the previous month (revised from 3.7%). Average hourly wages recorded an increase of 0.3% on a monthly basis and 4.6% on a trend basis, less than expected. The ISM services index dropped surprisingly, down to 49.6 points.

Mixed data, which add up to yesterday’s data on employment in the private sector and on unemployment benefits. On the one hand, in fact, the labor market remains solid, with a number of payrolls higher than expected and low unemployment; on the other hand, lower-than-expected wage growth is a sign of a partial cooling of inflationary pressures. The latter factor could allow the Fed more leeway on interest rates.

In any case, the central bank will continue its monetary tightening, as repeatedly indicated by its officials. Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic made it clear that “much work remains to be done” to tame inflation. However, James Bullard of the St. Louis Fed, who is no longer a voting member of the FOMC, said that the cost of borrowing is approaching a sufficiently restrictive zone and that inflation expectations have decreased. At the moment, forecasts point to a peak in rates above 5% (from the current range of 4.25%-4.5%) by the middle of the year.

Yields in sharp decline on US bonds, with ten-year bonds at 3.57% (-15 bp) and two-year bonds, more sensitive to expectations on monetary policy, down by 19 bp to 4.26%. On Forex, the euro/dollar exchange rate rose to 1.06. Oil is recovering ground after the recent declines with Brent just below 80 dollars a barrel, while natural gas in Europe stands at 69 euros/MWh.

Next week’s key event will be the release of December US inflation data on Thursday. After the +7.1% per year recorded in November, expectations are for a further slowdown in consumer prices to +6.7%, with the core figure expected to drop from +6% to +5.7%.

Among other data, those on industrial production of the main European economies, the German GDP of 2022 and the Chinese numbers on producer and consumer prices for December stand out.

As for central banks, focus on Tuesday’s speeches by Jerome Powell, number one of the Fed, Andrew Bailey (governor of the Bank of England) and ECB member Isabel Schnabel.