Piazza Affari archives the last session of the eighth increase

Positive closing for the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib of Milan up by 0.47% to 27,861.80 points. Among the big names in Piazza Affari, Diasorin (+3.1%), Moncler (+2.6%) and Banco BPM (+2.6%) advance above all, while Tenaris (-1.2) and Generali (-1 ,1%). Wall Street is just above parity, partially held back by worrying indications from Micron Technology, which sees its sales in China at risk and by geopolitical tensions, after Putin claimed to have delivered the first nuclear weapons to Belarus. Possible volatility in the last part of the session in conjunction with the so-called “day of the four witches”, in which options and futures on indices and shares expire simultaneously. All this at the end of a week characterized by monetary policy meetings. The Fed kept rates unchanged and left the way open for further tightening, while the ECB raised the cost of money by 25 basis points and almost certainly gave another tweak in July. The Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged in an attempt to continue supporting the Japanese economy rather than curb inflation. Meanwhile, two Fed officials (Thomas Barkin and Christopher Waller) have stated that further increases in the cost of money may be needed. From today’s macroeconomic agenda came the final data on inflation in the euro area for the month of May (confirmed slowdown to 6.1% with the core CPI at 5.3%), as well as those of Italy on the trade balance ( export -1.7% and import +5.3% in April, import prices -1%) and the FOI (118.6 points) and harmonized (8%) price indices. The sentiment of the University of Michigan came from the USA (up to 63.9 points), with expectations of slowing inflation. On Forex, the euro maintained most of the gains triggered yesterday by the ECB’s restrictive tone, remaining in the 1.093 dollar area, while the yen depreciated following the Boj’s resolutions, with the dollar/yen exchange rate rising to 141.6. Among the raw materials, oil traded little, with Brent at 75.8 dollars a barrel. On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread contracted further to around 155 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.02%.