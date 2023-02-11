Home Business Piazza Affari beats the European stock exchanges, growth since the beginning of the year exceeds 15%
Piazza Affari beats the European stock exchanges, growth since the beginning of the year exceeds 15%

In strong recovery, with growth exceeding 15% since the beginning of the year, the best performance at European level. Piazza Affari and the FtseMib seem to reflect perfectly the positive fundamentals of the real economy as never before, with indices in a decisive recovery after the profound corrections of 2022. Quarterly after quarterly, the accounts of Italian companies have denied the forecasts of analysts and also the last part of the year promises to be by no means disappointing, going to complete…

